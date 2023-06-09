Novak Djokovic defeats Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros | ATP tour

Novak Djokovic moved to one win after capturing a record 23rd major crown on Friday at Roland Garros, where he edged the ailing Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

The 36-year-old Serb came out of the fire in the generational battle at Court Philippe-Chatrier, pulling the 20-year-old Spaniard around with destructive and consistent groundstrokes to win the first set. Alcaraz and Djokovic went hand-in-hand, with both displaying exceptional agility and movement in a high-quality and compelling first two sets.

After Alcaraz tied the match, he suffered a right calf cramp early in the third set and forfeited his service game at 1–1, allowing him to fast-forward to a switch and be treated by an ATP physio . The Spaniard, who missed this year’s Australian Open due to a leg injury, was unable to chase shots and drive through the ball as Djokovic regained the lead. The third seed then shot through the fourth set against Alcaraz to advance after three hours and 23 minutes.

“First of all I have to say that I am unlucky for Carlos,” Djokovic said in his court interview. “Obviously the last thing you want at this level is cramps and physical problems in the late stages of a Grand Slam. So I feel for him, I feel sorry. I hope he can recover and come back soon.

“I told him on the net. He knows how young he is. He still has a lot of time ahead of him, so he’s going to win this tournament many times, I’m sure. He’s an incredible player, an incredible competitor and a really nice guy, so he deserves all the applause and all the support.”



Photo credit: Getty Images

Meeting for the first time this season, Alcaraz and Djokovic have been neck-and-neck in the Pepperstone ATP rankings in 2023, trading first place four times. After his 26th win of the season, Djokovic will surpass Alcaraz and return to world number 1 if he defeats Casper Ruud or Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final.

Two-time Roland Garros champion Djokovic, on his 34th major championship game and seventh in his last eight majors, is the second oldest finalist in tournament history (since 1925).

Sixteen years his junior, Alcaraz was the youngest man to advance to the semifinals at Roland Garros since the then 20-year-old Djokovic did so in 2007. The top seed captured his first major title at the US Open last year, but will not contributing to his score in Paris after he struggled physically to stay with Djokovic during Friday’s semi-final.

“It’s tough. Obviously for him not to know if he should retire [from] the match or end the match as he did,” said Djokovic. “Congratulations to him for his fighting spirit and perseverance to the last point. Respect for that, great respect.

“I think we were both at the physical limit towards the end of the second set. I didn’t feel fresh at all. We went toe to toe. I think it was a pretty even game, one set, and then something happened to his cramp in the third game of the third set and it was a different game from then on. Of course I was just trying to stay focused, stay present, and I could see he was struggling, but of course I didn’t want to think too much about what was happening on the other side of the net. Again, respect to him and I hope he comes back very soon.”



Photo credit: Getty Images

You may also like:



Alcaraz forfeits game for instant cramp treatment during Djokovic Clash

Set one, Djokovic 6-3

Djokovic was locked in from ball one in Friday’s encounter. He hit his groundstrokes with depth through the field, consistently moving forward and closing the net 13 times in the set to pressure Alcaraz. After a break in the fourth game, the Serb defended three break points in a massive game at 4-2 as Alcaraz started to find rhythm from the baseline. The top seed then held serves to divert.

Set two, Alcaraz 7-5

At 1-1 in the second set, Alcaraz fully demonstrated his all-court game. He showed great speed and touch to chase down a drop shot from Djokovic, before retreating to the baseline to fire a behind-body forehand-winner squash, earning applause from the Serb.

Alcaraz began to dig in during the baseline exchanges and played with high intensity as his strength began to force Djokovic, who was medically timed out in the set, into overhits. The 20-year-old made 68 per cent of the first serves in the set and recovered from wasting three set points on Djokovic’s serve at 4-5, 0/40 to tie Djokovic’s serve at 6-5.

Set three, Djokovic 6-1

Alcaraz then started to cramp in the third set. Rather than continue and risk damaging his leg further, the 20-year-old opted to forfeit his service game at 1-1 to be treated immediately by physio at Court Philippe-Chatrier. The 20-year-old continued but was unable to chase down any shots, with the Serb beating the Spaniard in the baseline exchanges to get ahead again.

Set four, Djokovic 6-1

The Spaniard went for a bathroom break at the end of the third set to try and find a second wind. He had two break points on Djokovic’s serve early in the set but couldn’t get them and from there the Serb raced relentlessly clear. He limited mistakes from the ground and forced the tiring Alcaraz, who was far from his physical best, to improve with his variety of spins across the field to 1-1 in their ATP Head2Head series.

Did you know?

Djokovic now has an 80-4 record in claiming the first set at Roland Garros, winning 35 in a row. His last loss after making the opener was in the 2015 final against Stan Wawrinka.