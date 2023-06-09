Estevan’s high school presents athletic awards





Many awards were handed out during Thursday’s celebration.

ESTEVAN – The Estevan Comprehensive School applauded its athletes at its annual athletic awards program in the school’s cafeteria on Thursday night. Students were recognized for their efforts and achievements with the school’s various Elecs sports teams. Members of the Estevan Comprehensive School senior boys’ and girls’ volleyball teams were presented with banners for winning the SaskMilk Sportsmanship Awards at their respective 5A provincial championships. The full list of prize winners is as follows: Athletics medals senior teams: Senior badminton: Your Excellency Jayden Kuchinka

Commitment Dongjun Won

Success Dongkyu Won Senior girls basketball Your Excellency Sadie Aspinall

Dedication Jordyn Tarnes

Good luck Ellie Wiebe Senior boys basketball Excellency Koen Turner

Dedication William Duncan

Good luck Jayden Kuchinka Cheerleading Your Excellency Shayla Gill

Dedication Semiah Harding

Good luck Chelsea Brady Cross-country skiing Your Excellency Kylie Phillipchuk

Dedication Phillip Gellner

Good luck Kristen Carlson To curl Your Excellency Kristen Carlson

Involvement Braydon Ludtke Football Your Excellency Mike Schroeder

Dedication Phoenix Johnston

Good luck Marcus Hurren Seniors playing golf Your Excellency Connor Spencer

Dedication Ty Kofoed

Good luck Jadyn Sinclair Table tennis Excellency Erica Gener

Devotion Moksh Rabari

Good luck Osama Kamel Track and Field Your Excellency Carter Onrait

Involvement Cowan Ludtke

Good luck Randi Milbrandt Volleyball senior girls Your Excellency Jenna Knibbs

Involvement Randi Milbrandt

Good luck Kaitie Waldegger Volleyball senior boys Excellency Justin Linthicum

Involvement Michael Meshke

Good luck Logan Skuce Freshman and junior team athletic certificates junior badminton Your Excellency Jaxon Kuchinka

Dedication Kruz Shauf

Good luck Jane Contillo Junior Girls Basketball Your Excellency Sarah Nykiforuk

Involvement Jane Contillo

Good luck Sidney Ross Junior boys basketball Your Excellency Blake Andrist

Dedication Maksym Kratko

Good luck Kashtin Casemore Junior Girls Volleyball Your Excellency Camryn Westling

Involvement Sadie Young

Good luck Emily Sauder Junior Boys Volleyball Your Excellency Pawel Szlapazki

Dedication Keith Daae

Good luck Ethan Ostrander Freshman girls volleyball Your Excellency Trinity Heleta

Dedication Alyssa Brady

Good luck Jada Hermann Special athletic awards Award for outstanding female sportsmanship Prysm Gooding

Outstanding Male Sportsmanship Award Jayden Kuchinka

Sportswoman of the Year Jenna Knibbs

Sportsman of the year Koen Turner

