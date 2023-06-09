Englands Existential Cricket is not fun and carefree but therapy for years of cruelty | England cricket team

TIn his week I watched, in secret episodes late at night, the full day-to-day extended highlights of England’s five-Test tour of the West Indies in 1994. This was not the intention. But as Rick James famously said, Sky Cricket Greats is a great drug. In case it just turned out to be one of those oddly more like spectacles.

Many things happened very slowly and then suddenly happened in dramatic leaps forward. Mike Atherton scored the highest score in the series, but still seemed to continually walk away while looking soulful and unjust, hacked off by another grubber. Alex Stewart swung and made his way to those two brilliant, light-hearted hundreds in Barbados, bent in his pleasant old-fashioned pose, sleeves rolled up like a cricketer from a 1950s cigarette card. Andy Caddick always seemed to bowl, for both sides and for both teams.

But what really stood out was the relentless harshness of the whole thing, the utterly unchallenged sense of cricket at the time as a form of sporting punishment, a spectacle laced with pain and transgression, a theater of human failure. Here’s Angus Fraser strutting for the wicket with an air of ominous momentum, the run-up of a man building up speed to throw himself off a cliff. Here’s the flu-stricken Mark Ramprakash looking stricken in the stands, the camera hanging merrily on this tableau of barely concealed pain.

Cut in half by a viciously slipping thing from Curtly Ambrose, John Crawley just looks utterly exhausted, consumed with grief, a man who really just needs to spend six months alone with his labrador to learn to love again. Another failure for Crawley, says a crowing voice.

At one point Caddick bowls an over that goes for 19 and the commentators are still furious about it two Tests later. In the end, they literally create a slow motion split-screen of Caddick and Fraser bowling, so that the commentators can accuse Caddick of being a rabbit-hearted powder puff, of not bowling with conviction (he also took five wickets in the first innings, but hey).

The thing is, this was just the default. This has been the deep, authentic voice of English Test Cricket, the founder of this deeply mannered and hierarchical sport. Failure should always be equated with moral cowardice, especially failure of conformity and character, which are the same.

England’s players are dejected after being dismissed by the West Indies for 46 and losing the third Test by 147 runs in Trinidad on 30 March 1994. Photo: Ben Radford/Getty Images

When I saw this, a week in an Ashes series that will be defined by England’s attempts to play with a different attitude, to invent a kind of cricket on the hoof without fear or ancestral shame, there was (I think ) a moment of revelation about the nature of the thing we’ve called Bazball. Perhaps the best way to understand it is to attempt to dismiss the fundamental brutality of the sport.

Because while cricket is beauty and grace and drama, it is also cruelty. This thing is a source of pain, punitive, mannered, ruthless in its rituals, its selections, its hierarchies, its etiquette. Zoom out and cricket as a sport, like the English colonial game, has that impulse of control, repression and punishment woven into its base, the ideal of 11 stiff, hair-oiled men holding back the chaos on a strange pitch; the fear that part of the world will fall into disarray if an Englishman is unable to suffer peacefully in a pair of flannel white clothes. Remember when Kevin Pietersen swept the first Ashes Test in 2009? We almost made him a wicker man.

This may sound like the kind of cod analysis that sportswriters love, but it’s also something the players have been quite open about since the big mood swing last year. Just this week Ben Stokes wrote one of those Players Tribune pieces in which he starts by saying Can we stop using the phrase That’s a bad shot?, an attack on pretty much everything cricket has ever been, and a conversation he might like to have with the daily highlights of the 1994 West Indies tour, where this bad shot, bad ball is pretty much all anyone cares about.

Stokes provides a kind of manifesto for how to play this way. The key is to play without fear. Step back and it seems surprising that he even has to say this. Why is fear still such a thing? The answer, of course, is that this is a game defined by fear, control, hierarchy, right down to the basic vocabulary of straight bats, top orders, Chinese. And this must be a pretty weird place to have spent your whole life from the age of ninth, in fact been professional cricketers longer than any previous generation, with no air, no life beyond the blue lycra machine.

And once you realize that, it explains a lot. England’s Existential Cricket (formerly Bazball) has been thrillingly successful. But it’s also been angry, shot through with some kind of revenge, the 60 ball rage hundred, the friction you feel it? with the older voices in the media and expertise. This is not light and fun and carefree. It’s a kind of catharsis, Bazball as therapy.