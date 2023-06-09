Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech signs for ice hockey Oxford City Stars | Ice hockey





Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech has joined third tier ice hockey team Oxford City Stars as a goalkeeper for the 2023-24 season. The 41-year-old, who played youth hockey in the Czech Republic, has made the club his third in the sport since retiring from football. Cech made 20 appearances for Guildford Phoenix between 2019 and 2022, making the winning save in a shootout on his debut, and joined the Chelmsford Chieftains last year. He also trained with the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks. I am very excited for a new chapter with Oxford City Stars, Cech told the clubs web site. I've heard good things about the club and I'm looking forward to playing with some of my ex-teammates again. Obviously, Oxford has big ambitions and I hope I can help them with that.

Turn on sports notifications. Thanks for your feedback. Cech made 494 appearances for Chelsea and won 13 major honors before spending four seasons with Arsenal. He is the Czech record holder with 124. Shane Moore, head of hockey operations at Oxford, said: We knew Petr was looking for a team last season, but at that point we were already full of goalkeepers and non-British trained players. So this off-season when we knew he was available was an opportunity that I really wanted to explore. Not only our team will benefit from the arrival of Petr Cech. I anticipate the positive impact this signing will have on our sport as a whole, the community and the city.

