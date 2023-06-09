Pierre Curtis has been named the new head women’s basketball coach at Furman University, Jason Donnelly, vice president of intercollegiate athletics, announced today.

A 10-year member of the Paladin women’s basketball program, Curtis served as assistant coach for the first six years before being elevated to associate head coach in 2019.Jackie Carsonwhich was called Thursday senior assistant commissioner for women’s basketball with the Atlantic Coast Conference after 12 years with Furman.

Curtis becomes the eighth head coach in the program’s 49-season history.

“We are excited to have Pierre Curtis lead our women’s basketball program,” said Donnelly. “Over the past decade, Coach Curtis has played a critical role in the growth of our program and in the success of our student-athletes, both on and off the field. He has earned the respect of our team, coaches and administration through his leadership, dedication to athletic and academic excellence, his ability to recruit and then develop players, and his shared values ​​with Furman Athletics. We look forward to supporting Coach Curtis in building on the strong foundation that has been established and taking our women’s basketball program to even greater heights.”

“I want to thank Jason Donnelly and President Elizabeth Davis for their confidence in this great opportunity,” said Curtis. “I am also very gratefulJackie Carson for all she has done for me and Furman University. To have my first job as a head coach in a place that I have so much affinity and connection with is a dream come true. I can’t wait to start working with our team and building towards our goals of winning a conference championship and having NCAA tournament success.

During his ten years with Furman, Curtis has been involved in all aspects of the program, most notably as a recruiting coordinator. There, he has played a key role in signing and helping develop 19 All-Southern Conference performers, including at least one selection each year. The consistency is also reflected in the 11 SoCon All-Freshman Team selections earned by Paladins during Curtis’ tenure, as Furman has placed a representative on the squad each year during his time on staff.

The most acclaimed player Curtis recruited and helped develop was the consensus SoCon Player of the Year forwardTierra Hodges, who led the league’s pace in scoring and rebounding as he took the Paladins to 20 wins during the 2021-22 season. Others who signed with Furman and/or developed on the field with the help of Curtis include two-time All-SoCon forward Brittany Hodges, two-time all-league forward Holli Wilkins, three-time all-conference guard and all-time assistant leader Whitney. Bunn, and Le’Jzae Davidson, career 3-point field goal leader.

Furman has played five post-season tournaments with Curtis on the staff, including two trips to the WNIT, and also played in a pair of SoCon Tournament championship games.

Curtis, who graduated from James Madison University in 2010, where he played as a player for the Dukes, coached women’s basketball at Harrisonburg (Virginia) High School for two seasons before coming to Furman, where he helped his team win a few regional playoff appearances.

He played professionally in Germany during the 2010-11 season before starting his coaching career. He also gained extensive summer camp experience at numerous colleges and worked with the prestigious Boo Williams AAU organization.

He was from Chicago and spent much of his teenage years in Denver, Colorado. He was a two-year starter at Denver East High School where he led his team to a state championship and No. 12 national ranking his junior year. He earned all-state and Denver Player of the Year honors as a senior before enrolling at Charis Prep School in Goldsboro, NC, where he averaged 22.0 points and 8.0 rebounds as he led his squad to a national ranking No. 14 piloted.

Curtis signed with James Madison and went on to record 1,237 points and complete his career as the Dukes’ all-time leader in starts, assists and steals.

Holder of a bachelor’s degree in sports management from JMU, he has a daughter, Sydney.