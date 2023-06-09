Novak Djokovic goes to the abyss of tennis supremacy

In Ruud dominating Alexander Zverev, 6-3, 6-4, 6-0, Djokovic takes on someone who has made it to three of the last five Grand Slam finals, but lost in his previous two finals. Ruud has yet to win a set against Djokovic in four head-to-head matches, putting Djokovic in a prime position to overshadow Nadal.

Whether tennis fans outside Serbia like it or not, Djokovic has been managing this kind of feat for almost 15 years and he doesn’t seem to be giving up anytime soon. It started when he transformed elite tennis into a three-way battle for supremacy from his previous existence as a binary rivalry/love fest between Nadal and Roger Federer. A win on Sunday would see Djokovic become the only player of that trio with at least three singles championships at each Grand Slam.

Two years ago, he became the only man to beat Nadal twice at the French Open. The Federer stalwarts have long clung to the idea that their man will always be the ruler of the sport’s most hallowed ground: Center Court at Wimbledon. Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon singles title last year and could draw with Federer next month at the All England club.

On Friday afternoon at Roland Garros, he pulled off his old tricks once again against Alcaraz, the 20-year-old Spaniard and top seed looking to get one step closer to completing his takeover of the sport. Djokovic and Alcaraz had shown over the past year that they were a level better than anyone else as they took turns at Grand Slam titles and clamored for the world’s best.

The match had been thought to be one for the ages, a clash of generations and a possible torch relay or really torch-grabbing moment for the sport.