Novak Djokovic goes to the abyss of tennis supremacy
The Philippe Chatrier Court at Roland Garros has long been Rafael Nadal’s second home.
He has won 14 French Open men’s singles titles. His record at Roland Garros is 112-3, and a silver statue of him stands on the grounds.
So perhaps it’s fitting that Novak Djokovic has a shot at a career crown on Sunday, a 23rd Grand Slam title, one more than Nadal on the court his rival has dominated this generation.
If Djokovic, the 36-year-old Serbian champion, can pull that off and he’ll be a firm favorite to do that against Norway’s Casper Ruud, it will be the tennis equivalent of Djokovic storming into Nadal’s house, raiding his fridge and falls down. on the couch in his living room to watch a Godfather marathon.
History is at stake, Djokovic said after his four-set win over world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz on Friday. I like the feeling.
In Ruud dominating Alexander Zverev, 6-3, 6-4, 6-0, Djokovic takes on someone who has made it to three of the last five Grand Slam finals, but lost in his previous two finals. Ruud has yet to win a set against Djokovic in four head-to-head matches, putting Djokovic in a prime position to overshadow Nadal.
Whether tennis fans outside Serbia like it or not, Djokovic has been managing this kind of feat for almost 15 years and he doesn’t seem to be giving up anytime soon. It started when he transformed elite tennis into a three-way battle for supremacy from his previous existence as a binary rivalry/love fest between Nadal and Roger Federer. A win on Sunday would see Djokovic become the only player of that trio with at least three singles championships at each Grand Slam.
Two years ago, he became the only man to beat Nadal twice at the French Open. The Federer stalwarts have long clung to the idea that their man will always be the ruler of the sport’s most hallowed ground: Center Court at Wimbledon. Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon singles title last year and could draw with Federer next month at the All England club.
On Friday afternoon at Roland Garros, he pulled off his old tricks once again against Alcaraz, the 20-year-old Spaniard and top seed looking to get one step closer to completing his takeover of the sport. Djokovic and Alcaraz had shown over the past year that they were a level better than anyone else as they took turns at Grand Slam titles and clamored for the world’s best.
The match had been thought to be one for the ages, a clash of generations and a possible torch relay or really torch-grabbing moment for the sport.
Instead, Djokovic scored a win for the old guard, registering a kind of technical knockout against a cramped Alcaraz. Djokovic triumphed in four sets, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, as Alcaraz collapsed despite the magnitude of the moment.
It was a triumph of wisdom and experience on a day when Alcaraz, in a moment of raw candor, said he was overwhelmed by the idea of facing Djokovic on this giant stage. The cramps had nothing to do with fatigue or diet, he said. They were all about the stress of playing in his second Grand Slam semifinal against someone who is playing in his 45th birthday.
Taking part in one of the biggest tournaments in the world, perhaps for the first time in his career, he was expected to win, Djokovic said. He may not have been an underdog chasing the title and trying to win.
Alcaraz started the match as nervous as he’d ever been, he said, and from then on the tension built up to something he’d never felt on a tennis court before.
It’s a combination of many things, Alcaraz said of the post-match cramps. The main thing was the tension.
Djokovic said he could easily relate to what Alcaraz had experienced. Early in his career, in the late rounds of the biggest tournaments, sometimes with championships on the line, his body failed him for no other reason than the stress of what was going on around him.
It’s part of the learning curve, he said.
Alcaraz said he had felt cramps before, but nothing like this. His right arm strained in the first set and by the third set the cramps had spread throughout his body. He knew exactly why.
If someone says he’s unnerved on court to play against Novak, he’s lying, Alcaraz said. When you play a Grand Slam semi-final, you have a lot of nerves, but even more when it comes to facing Novak. The next time he plays Djokovic might be different, he said, but the nerves will be there.
For over two hours, it had looked like it could be the all-ages matchup. Djokovic played almost perfectly in the first set, only for Alcaraz to demonstrate his power and his magic shots in the next.
That included a ravishing winner on a full sprint to the back of the court, spinning 180 degrees around the ball and then suddenly cutting a crosscourt forehand that ricocheted off the sideline tape. It caused a frenzy in the crowd and Djokovic clapped his racket. After they split sets, there was every reason to believe that the showdown would last five sets and last more than four hours, like so many classic matches Djokovic has played throughout his storied career.
It didn’t. Not even close.
In the third set, Djokovic quickly pushed Alcaraz to the toughest tennis he had had to play in the tournament. Alcaraz, barely able to walk, walked to his seat after two games and requested treatment from a trainer. The move cost him the next game, one in which he would have served, as the request did not occur during a scheduled substitution.
That didn’t matter though, as Alcaraz was still having trouble moving when he returned to court. He quickly lost the next four games and left the field for another break. He came back slightly stronger, but the lightning fast movement that is one of the hallmarks of his game was still missing in action.
The outcome became only a matter of time and it was fitting as Djokovic had, in a way, made it that way from early afternoon.
Sunday is Djokovic’s 34th Grand Slam final. Not so long ago you could have guessed that he would be on the other side of the net against Nadal. But Nadal pulled out of this tournament with hip and leg injuries, leaving a big podium for Djokovic.
With Alcaraz out of the way and few expecting Ruud to be more of a challenge, the pressure will fall squarely on Djokovic. That’s exactly how he likes it.
“I’m very happy to be in this position to make history of this sport, but I’m just thinking about winning the next game,” said Djokovic.
Usually he does.
