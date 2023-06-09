Zach Pamaylaon is the rare professional hockey player from Hawaii

Not many hockey players from Hawaii have made it to the professional ranks of the sport. Zach Pamaylaon is thankful to be one of the few who can say he made it.

“I was lucky to be in the right place at the right time where I had the opportunity to play at a higher level,” he said in a telephone interview last week.

The 2014 Aiea High School alum completed his freshman year of professional hockey this season with the Danbury Hat Tricks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League. He was part of the team that won the FPHL Commissioner’s Cup Playoffs in five games against the Carolina Thunderbirds.

“It almost felt like it wasn’t real. It was just shocking,” said Pamaylaon. “I remember asking one of my teammates if this was really happening.”

Danbury came from a 2-0 series deficit to win the final three games of the best-of-five series over Carolina. Pamaylaon’s lone goal of the postseason came in Game 4 of the series and it ended up being the game-winning goal that helped Danbury force the deciding Game 5, which was eventually won in overtime by the Hat Tricks.

“I feel that (both teams) played really well up to that point with a lot of passion. … it was very persistent and there was a lot of chippiness going on,” Pamaylaon said. “But being 2-0 down, I felt that with the group we had all season, the mentality going into the game was a good idea no matter how many we needed to win. We have always been confident that we are going to win.”

A big part of the team mentality, according to Pamaylaon, was prioritizing the team’s success.

In the regular season, Danbury went 44-7-5 and Pamaylaon – who normally plays forward – played mostly as a defender for the hat-tricks, despite never having played the position outside of his cousin’s men’s team.

“We all bought in and sometimes had to sacrifice personal success for team success,” Pamaylaon later wrote in a text message. “It was all worth it and I would do anything for my brothers (on the team).”

It’s something the 27-year-old has been taught for much of his life.

Zach Pamaylaon’s hockey origin story begins with his father Aaron, who took up the sport after seeing people playing roller hockey on a basketball court one day while he was training for a bodybuilding competition.

Aaron still plays hockey and remembers Zach sitting on his lap as a baby and watching hockey games with him. “He was really into hockey and before he started playing hockey he had a hockey stick in his hand,” said Aaron.

“By the time he walked, he was walking around like he was skating. He would carry the stick with him everywhere. We’d go into a mall, and he’d weave people in and out with a stick in his hand.

Zach started playing hockey at age 3, and within a year of playing, “he started progressing faster than any of the other kids,” according to Aaron. When Zach scored his first goal, Aaron remembered that his father-in-law had given Zach $20 and told him that he would give his grandson money every time he scored a goal.

“Within that first year it went from $20 a goal to $5 because he scored so many goals,” said Aaron.

Aaron, who also coached Zach through junior hockey, was a big scorer like his son and wanted Zach to help his teammates grow. As a result, Zach became more of an attacker, a trait he still possesses.

“Zach has a lot of speed; he’s a very intelligent hockey player,” says Doug Jones, who scours the west coast for Danbury. “He doesn’t commit too much, doesn’t make many mistakes. As a rookie, I was very impressed with his sound quality and the fact that he reads and responds to the piece very well.”

James Smith recalls a time when Zach Pamaylaon was “a kid who was just pure talent.” Smith was introduced to the Pamaylaons through an old teammate of his – Aiea’s Grant Matsushita – and played with Zach in a men’s league at the Ice Palace.

“He had the hands because that’s all he could practice and he could hold pretty well, but he just didn’t know where to go yet,” Smith said. “He just needed a little guidance, and I think he played with me and other people as well… just talking through the game, he picked things up quickly.”

Smith, who does some scouting for teams at the junior hockey level, put Zach in touch with a friend, Chris Kanaly, who coached the Eastern Hockey League’s Philadelphia Revolution.

“He basically went in blind and came out beaming as best he could on the other side for what he came up with,” Smith said. “They let him sit for a while because he was raw. They didn’t know what to do with him, but he picked up the game very quickly in the space of two years.”

After playing three seasons for the Revolution, Zach played college hockey 20 miles north of Philadelphia at Division III Bryn Athyn College. In his first three seasons with Bryn Athyn, Zach tallied 34 points in 62 total games played.

Prior to Zach’s senior season, Bryn Athyn moved from the NCAA Division III level to the Division II level of the American Collegiate Hockey Association, and as a senior recorded 74 points in 21 games, placing second in ACHA Division II. Pamaylaon was also named the Colonial States College Hockey Conference’s Most Valuable Player after leading the conference in points, goals and assists.

“It didn’t feel like I was working hard. It just felt like I was playing the game I loved.”

Pamailaon initially tried out for the Huntsville Havoc of the Southern Professional Hockey League after college, but did not make the final roster. Huntsville’s coach passed Pamaylaon’s information to teams in the FPHL, and three teams in the league were interested in him. But it was Danbury and his coach Billy McCreary that stood out.

“I really wanted to play for him and Danbury,” said Zach. “He’s just really handsome and sounded like a good guy and a good coach.”

Pamaylaon said in an email that he’s been protected with Danbury for three years. … I’m glad they saw me as a piece of their puzzle in the long run.

Pamaylaon played in 46 games for Danbury this season and recorded 25 points (eight goals and 17 assists). Against Carolina in the championship round of the playoffs, he played at defenseman in Game 1 and was dropped from the lineup in Game 2.

With Danbury trailing 2-0 in the series, he was brought back into the lineup at his regular forward position for Game 3, which he played for the rest of the series.

Danbury won that game 6-2. In Game 4, Pamailaon buried the rebound of a shot from the low slot to score the power play goal that ended up being the winning goal in a 4–3 win for Danbury.

In Game 5 overtime, Pamaylaon found his teammate on a give-and-go pass before being checked at the blue line. His teammate took the puck to the net and got off a shot that was saved, but the rebound was thrown into the net for the game-winning goal.

On May 21, a week after winning Game 5 and the Commissioner’s Cup, Pamaylaon and his Danbury teammates held their victory parade in town.

“It was nice just sharing the win with the fans and the city of Danbury,” said Pamaylaon. “It was a lot of fun, great experience.”

Pamaylaon said his salary is not enough to make him rich but said, “I am playing the game I love and chasing my dream so I couldn’t be happier. … Fortunately, the team does us well in housing and supports us.

Pamaylaon was one of two players from Hawaii to play in the FPHL this season – along with Honolulu’s Lance Hamilton. Pamailaon was also one of nine forwards Danbury chose to protect in the FPHL’s upcoming expansion draft for the upcoming 2023-24 season, which begins in October.

Right now Pamaylaon is on the island and wants to host hockey clinics to give back to the next generation of hockey players in Hawaii.

“I was lucky enough to get a chance and a chance to play on the mainland,” he said. “Not many kids in Hawaii can say that. I played with a bunch of good kids growing up and it usually doesn’t work out.”

Hockey itself has made strides in the state, according to Jones, who is also the director of hockey operations at Kapolei Inline Hockey Arenas. He estimates that players from Hawaii could play collegiately after another five years, in the minor leagues or abroad in Europe.

“There are hockey programs in Maui, on the Big Island, here in Oahu… we are finally starting to get the respect that the hockey players should deserve,” Jones said. “We’re still going through a construction phase, but the actual game here has progressed a lot over the last two years.”

Pamaylaon: “It would just be nice to pass it on, and hopefully another kid will get that chance too.”