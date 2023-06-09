



Aleksandar Kovacevic is an American tennis player who has achieved success in recent years. In 2023, he reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of world No. 101 and a career-high ATP doubles ranking of world No. 254. This article will look Alexander Kovacevics Net Worth, Salary, Approval, Statistics & Wife. About Aleksandar Kovacevic Aleksandar Kovacevic was born on August 29, 1998 in New York City, USA. He is of Serbian descent and holds both American and Serbian citizenship. He started playing tennis at the age of six and was coached by his father, Milan Kovacevic, a former table tennis player and coach. He also trained with Dean Goldfine and Brian Garber. Kovacevic attended the University of Illinois and played college tennis for four years. He was a three-time All-American and a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year. He turned pro in 2021 after graduating with a degree in finance. Early life Kovacevic’s parents, Milan and Milanka Kovacevic, both played table tennis for Yugoslavia in international tournaments. In addition to coaching the Serbian table tennis team, his father later worked at the Westchester Table Tennis Center in the United States. As a child, Kocevic also played football and basketball, but as he grew up, he decided to focus on tennis. His father saw that he had talent and encouraged him to keep playing. As a student at the Bronx High School of Science, he excelled academically and athletically. Career Kovacevic began playing tennis professionally in 2019, primarily on the ITF Futures and ATP Challenger tours. He played in his first ITF final in Fayetteville, USA, but lost to Roberto Cid Subervi. He also played in his first Grand Slam qualifier at the US Open in 2021, but lost to Marco Trungeliti in the final round. Kovacevic made his breakthrough on the ATP Tour in 2022 when he entered the main draw of the Korea Open as a ‘lucky loser’. In the first round, he defeated Miomir Kecmanovi, the world No. 32 player and the seventh seed. He then made it to his first ATP semifinal, where he lost to Soonwoo Kwon, who won the tournament. He also played in his first Challenger final in Indianapolis USA but lost to Denis Kudla. Kovacevic continued to move up the rankings in 2023. He won his first Challenger title in Cleveland, USA, and his second in Waco, USA. ATP tournaments such as the Delray Beach Open and the BNP Paribas Open also earned him wild cards. He played in his first Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells where he lost to world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the second round. He then entered the main draw of the Miami Open as a “lucky loser”, where he defeated Jaume Munar for his first Masters 1000 win. Aleksandar Kovacevic’s Net Worth and Earnings Kovacevic has a net worth estimated to be around $5 million as of 2023. In 2023, he earned $300,224 in prize money from his professional tennis career. He also earns money from endorsements and sponsorships of various brands, including Wilson (racquets), Nike (apparel and shoes), and Rolex (watches). Personal information First and last name Alexander Kovacevic Born August 29, 1998 Birthplace New York City, USA Nationality American/Serbian Age 24 Height 6 ft 0 in (1.83 m) Current tour ATP tour Main title No Net value $5 million High score No. 101 (singles), No. 254 (doubles) Relation Single Woman No Instagram ID @alekskovacevic98 Twitter ID @alekskovacevic Woman Kovacevic is unmarried and has no wife. He is currently not in a relationship. Age Kovacević is 24 years old. Length and weight Kovacevic is 6 feet tall and weighs 174 lbs. Career statistics Singles: Highest Singles ranking Current Singles Ranking 101 (April 3, 2023) 114 (May 22, 2023) Best Grand Slam Singles Performances: Australian Open French Open US open 1st quarter (2023) 1R (2023) 3rd quarter (2021) Doubles: Highest doubles ranking Current doubles rankings 254 (April 3, 2023) 254 (May 22, 2023) Frequently Asked Questions What is the nationality of Aleksandar Kovacevic? He is both American and Serbian. He has dual citizenship and can represent both countries in international competitions. What is Aleksandar Kovacevics ranking? He is currently ranked No. 101 in singles and No. 254 in doubles as of May 2023. Related: Adrien Broner Net Worth

