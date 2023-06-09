Western Loudoun Cricket Complex Plan Paused In Wake Of Community Concern | News

A plan to convert Mickie Gordon Memorial Park on the western edge of Middleburg into a cricket complex is on hold due to growing community concerns about moving a historically significant ballpark and the impact the project would have on the rural area .

Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton has joined in raising concerns and met with County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and Loudoun Director of Parks, Recreation and Community Services Steve Torpy to discuss the project. discuss.

During the Middelburg city council meeting on Thursday evening, several residents urged the city to help prevent the project from overwhelming the area with bright lights and heavy traffic.

Littleton announced that the county’s special exemption application for the park expansion has been put on hold pending plans for a community gathering that could be held as early as this month. The application, filed in May 2022, is set to begin review by the Planning Commission in the coming weeks.

The 99-acre park began as Halls Park, owned by William Nathaniel Hall, who opened the land on special occasions as a meeting place for the black community, provided a place for black baseball teams to compete, and hosted integrated games at a time when the sport and the province remained largely separate.

Today, the building is owned by the school board, which leases it to the province. In addition to a centrally lit baseball field, the park has fields used for other sports, including cricket, soccer, lacrosse, baseball, and softball.

The county parks department’s new plan is to develop three flood-lit match-level cricket pitches, providing more space for the county’s fastest-growing sport. Games will be played at Mickie Gordon, Bolen Park near Leesburg, Hanson Regional Park near Arcola, and a field in Sterling.

According to the County Parks Department, since the inception of a seven-team adult cricket league in 2009, the same year a cricket ground was added at Mickie Gordon Park, the program has grown to 60 teams with over 1,600 players and more on waiting lists. The floodlit baseball field at Mickie Gordon was modified in 2016 to accommodate cricket matches.

While many of the project’s critics agree that more facilities are needed for cricket teams, they say a rural park far from the county’s population centers is not the right location.

In recent weeks, public comment posts on the county’s land use application records have drawn opposition.

This request should be rejected. The detailed improvements are far too intensive for this sensitive location in a part of the county that is still predominantly rural. If a recreational facility of this size is needed, it should be located east of Rt 15 along an area where the population can make full use of it and along a portion of Rt 50 that already has the capacity to handle the traffic it will generate to process, wrote Mary O’Connor.

Adding lights and buildings to Mickie Gordon Memorial Park isn’t just a bad idea, it’s a horrible idea! It should remain a natural park and NOT be developed into an additional sports facility for eastern Loudoun County, Doug Barbour wrote.

This request should be rejected. Rt. 50 west of 15 can’t handle the increase in traffic. Keep the cricket grounds to the east where you have your population AND Rt. 50 is 4 lanes. Keep western Loudoun rural. The light pollution and increase in traffic are unnecessary when those who will use the cricket grounds mostly live in the east, wrote Joni Novacich. With so much development coming from Aldie and the East, why not include parks and cricket grounds in the never-ending development you allow in that area?

I am against this park proposal. It is much more a sports facility than a park. It erases the park’s African-American historical significance. The rural character of Middelburg is changing as a result. Create a park where people actually play cricket and avoid increased traffic, Melissa Gray posted.

At its June 8 meeting, the Middelburg city council considered sending a letter to the province to support these concerns. In the end, council members agreed to wait until after the parks department has completed its public outreach to take a formal position on the application.

This is not about being against cricket or about the people who love and enjoy cricket. I mean, there are thousands upon thousands of people playing cricket in Loudoun County, Littleton said. It’s about where the right place is for a facility to support those people. I mean, no one would argue that putting a 300-acre equestrian center in the middle of Ashburn serves the Ashburn community, but we’d love to have one here. So it’s about the right stuff in the right place.