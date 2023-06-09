Big Ten Football Schedule Model: Incredible TV priority with built-in flexibility to serve the league well

The Big Ten has announced its new timetable model for the 2024 and 2025 seasons as the conference prepares for the addition of USC and UCLA. The Big Ten calls its plan the “Flex Protect Plus Model,” a model that sees schools play against each other at least once every two years with home and away meetings against everyone at least once every four years.

The league will stick to a nine-game conference schedule, but scrap the East and West divisions. Going divisionless is a trend that is sweeping nearly every Power Five league, with the focus becoming the top two teams to meet in conference championships.

That’s the simple part of the plan. After that, things get a little complicated, especially when it comes to protected rivalry, which isn’t apples against apples throughout the conference. For example, Iowa has three protected rivalries (Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin), but five schools have only two protected rivalries, nine have only one, and Penn State is a rivalry orphan without any.

Here are some key takeaways from the Big Ten schedule announcement.

This was the path of least resistance

Logically, the 3-6-6 model made the most sense. Each school would have three protected rivals and rotate six at a time between the other 12 conference schools. That will see teams playing against each other once every two years and home and away every four years, creating a “balanced” schedule for everyone involved. The problem with the 3-6-6 model and the 2-7-7 (same idea but with two protected rivalries) 16 different schools agree on their rivals. Especially when two of those 16 schools (USC, UCLA) are thousands of miles away and have no established history relative to the rest of the conference beyond the Rose Bowls meetings.

With the Flex Protect Plus model, everyone can keep the games they want most. Therefore, Iowa gets three rivals in Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin, but Penn State gets none. Iowa wanted to play those three every year, while Penn State probably said, “As long as we don’t have to play in Michigan And Ohio State every year, we don’t care what you do!”

For an idea of ​​how difficult it is to get everyone to agree, refer to the SEC’s recent decision to stick with an eight-game schedule after no one could agree on a nine-game model.

This also issues the Big Ten one. The conference only released opponents for two seasons; it will simultaneously serve as a proof of concept and allow the competition to iron out any wrinkles in the plan. Since this is college football and we’re all human (at least I’m assuming you’re not an AI machine reading this), chances are major wrinkles will appear.

This will make for incredible television

I appreciate when conferences are candid, and the Big Ten was just that in its release. When explaining why the conference chose the model, it said the goal was to “balance and maximize television inventory each season.” When you see USC playing Michigan in the conference in 2024 and Ohio State in 2025, that hasn’t stopped USC from playing both in the same season. The plan is to make sure it has a USC vs. Michigan or USC vs. Ohio State will have on television.

With schools such as Ohio State having only Michigan as a protected rival, should another school “level up” in any given year, the conference can then schedule a contest between that program and other powers in any given season.

Television is why USC, UCLA, Nebraska, Rutgers and Maryland are in the Big Ten. While it may go against tradition and our finer sensibilities, it should be at the heart of planning decisions. In this model it will be.

This makes it possible to reduce imbalance

For many years there was a natural imbalance in the Big Ten through the East and West divisions. The East was by far the tougher division, and it proved it by winning the Big Ten Championship Game every year of its existence. Life was miserable for Indiana, Maryland, Rutgers, and sometimes even Michigan State and Penn State. Now those divisions are gone and the road to the Big Ten title becomes more difficult for teams that had been in the West.

Schema imbalance can be mitigated, but it is not gone. With this model, each year will see a team with an “easier” schedule, and perhaps that school can take advantage and “sneak” into the Big Ten Championship Game. But there is no model option where there is no imbalance. Even in a 3-6-6 model, some schools will have “easier” rivalries than others.

However, this model has the ability to reduce that imbalance as much as possible. As schedules rise or fall, the conference will be able to adapt, which will not only help create strong TV matchups, but also allow the league to maximize its College Football Playoff potential.

Maryland, Penn State fans should be delighted

If you had told me when the College Football Playoff started that 10 years into the Big Ten as many schools would make the playoffs as the SEC, I would have been surprised – just because the SEC was so dominant. However, if you had told me that the Big Ten would allow three different schools to reach the playoffs, and none of them were Penn State, I would have been shocked.

But that has been Penn State’s fate in the Big Ten East, where it has had to get through Michigan and Ohio State every year. That is no longer the case. Penn State will play Ohio State in 2024 and Michigan in 2025. Sure, it gets USC twice, but that’s a tradeoff most Nittany Lions fans will make. While it’s still not easy, the road to the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff became less difficult.

Then there is Maryland. The Terrapins went from a world where they had to play Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State every year to a new life where their only guaranteed opponent is Rutgers. This is like loading AP courses into your junior year so you can take Bowling and Intro to Checkers as a senior.

You will see UCLA-Rutgers more than Ohio State-Penn State

OK, that’s not a takeaway; I just find it funny. Geographically, UCLA is the westernmost school in the Big Ten and Rutgers the easternmost, so if they play in every season it goes against the whole idea of ​​minimizing travel, doesn’t it? Well, no schedule is perfect.

This model is surprisingly… good

I will be honest; as someone who grew up in the Big Ten footprint and has followed the conference all his life, I haven’t been happy with many of the league’s decisions lately. While I understand why it’s expanded this way, I’m not a fan of the moves that were made.

When I first heard rumors that the flex model was gaining popularity within the competition, I was prepared to hate it. But not me. Now that I’ve seen it, it seems like one of the most thoughtful decisions the Big Ten have made in a long time.

That doesn’t mean it’s perfect, nor does it mean problems won’t arise. They will. But as a Big Ten alumnus, I’m happy with what the conference has done here. Other Big Ten fans should be too.