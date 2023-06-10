Ferenc Soos – Table Tennis Media





Born: 06-10-1919

Died: 02-05-1981

Height: 175 cm

Nationality: Hungarian

Style: Right Hand, Shake Hand

Best WR: 4 (1950) NEWS & ARTICLES ABOUT SOOS Ferenc Soos was born on June 10, 1919 in Budapest, Hungary.

He was 4 times World champion – twice in team events and once in doubles and mixed doubles events. Soos was 12 times Hungarian champion – 8 times in doubles and twice in singles and mixed doubles. On the professional circuit, Soos won three doubles titles in his career. At club level, he won 6 Hungarian Extraliga titles. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 1936 Prague (singles and doubles)

1937 to bathe (Team) (singles)

1938 London (Team)

1947 Paris (Mixed Doubles)

1948 London (double)

1949 Stockholm (Team) (singles)

1950 Budapest (double) (singles and doubles) PROFESSIONAL TOUR DOUBLE AWARDS 1947 Austrian Open Hungarian open

1948 Hungarian open NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 1936 Budapest (double)

1937 Budapest (singles)

1939 Budapest (double) (singles)

1940 Budapest (double)

1941 Budapest (singles) (double)

1942 Budapest (singles) (double)

1943 Cluj Napoca (double) (singles)

1944 Budapest (double) (singles and mixed doubles)

1946 Budapest (singles and doubles) (Mixed Doubles)

1947 Budapest (doubles & mixed doubles) (singles)

1948 Budapest (doubles & mixed doubles) (singles)

1949 Budapest (double)

1950 Budapest (double) (Mixed Doubles) (singles) CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP 1939 Hungary 1st (Ujpesti TE)

1940 Hungary 1st (Ujpesti TE)

1943 Hungary 1st (Weiss Manfred TK)

1944 Hungary 1st (Csepel GyTK)

1948 Hungary 1st (Kzponti flask)

1949 Hungary 1st (Kzponti flask)

1950 Hungary 1st (Kzponti flask)

