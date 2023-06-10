



CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. freshman James Tallon broke the season’s only save record, tallying the last three outs of Friday afternoon’s ball game to beat Virginia (48-13), 5-4. Junior Luke Storm gave Duke (39-22) the lead in the top of the eighth inning with a single into left field to score John Di Giacomo from second. sophomore Fran Oschell III improved to 6-0 on the season, working 2.2 innings and striking out three batters. Oschell cut his ERA to 0.69 on the season with the win. HOW IT HAPPENED Graduated student Damon Lux hit a two-run home run in the top of the third inning, 2–0.

hit a two-run home run in the top of the third inning, 2–0. Virginia cut its lead in half in the bottom of the third inning, 2-1.

In the top of the fifth, junior Jay Beshears single to shortstop to score Andrew Fischer from third place on a throwing error, 3-1.

single to shortstop to score from third place on a throwing error, 3-1. The Cavaliers took the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, 4-3.

freshman Tyler Albright singled to center field to score Beshears from third, 4–4. Junior Luke Storm single to left field, score John Di Giacomo in the top of the eighth, 5-4. COMMENTS Graduated student Damon Lux hit his 10th home run of the season on Friday, a two-run shot to give Duke the lead in the top of the third inning.

hit his 10th home run of the season on Friday, a two-run shot to give Duke the lead in the top of the third inning. freshman James Tallon broke the record for single-season saves on Friday afternoon in Charlottesville, collecting his 12th save of the season.

broke the record for single-season saves on Friday afternoon in Charlottesville, collecting his 12th save of the season. sophomore Fran Oschell III improved to 6-0 on the season, working 2.2 innings and giving up one basehit. Oschell struckout three batters and lowered his ERA to 0.69. QUOTES “Really proud of the three freshmen who took a big step on the mound today. Healy, Proksch and Tallon really made some tough pitches in big spots to get us off the field and Oschell did a great job getting the game in late keep the game level.” ball game. These two guys next to me were clamped to the plate to get it done. ” – Head coach Chris Pollard about his general thoughts on today’s match.

about his general thoughts on today’s match. “This is a group that believes in each other. As the coach said, nobody is afraid of the moment from top to bottom. We stayed true to who we were today and got out of some trouble and produced some big hits.” – Juniors Luke Storm during the battle, this team continues to perform.

during the battle, this team continues to perform. “I was a little nervous from the start. He [Gelof] is a great hitter and player and he comes up big in clutch situations. My throat kind of fell into my stomach at first, but we broke it and got out.” – Graduate Student Damon Lux on the last play of the game. NEXT ONE Duke and Virginia compete in game two of the NCAA Super Regionals in Charlottesville, Virginia. The first throw is at 12 noon from Disharoon Park. For more information about Duke Baseball, follow the Blue Devils on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/6/9/DukeBASE”. #Good week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2023/6/9/baseball-tallon-slams-the-door-duke-takes-game-one-of-super-regionals.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

