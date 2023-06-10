Sports
Live Report and Scorecard of Sikif vs Marsta CC Match 21
Sikif vs Marsta CC, Live Cricket Commentary
6
4 3 | 7.6
Bilal Ahmad shares Ali, six, six!! With a brilliant fast ball, on the off stump, Share Ali hangs in the crease, showing his ability to hit powerfully as the batter lets go of him too long for a colossal maximum!
6
4 2 | 7.6
Bilal Ahmad shares Ali, six, six!! What an episode! fast ball lands right on the stump, and Share Ali moves forward, displaying impeccable timing as the batter hammers the batter and sends it flying to the lung on region for a remarkable maximum!
7nb
4 2 | 7.6
Bilal Ahmad deals Ali, 7 no ball, six!! What an episode! fast ball lands right on the stump and Share Ali goes back and shows impeccable timing as batting hammers cut and send him into the deep point area for a remarkable maximum! Referee signals it’s a no ball!
1wd
4 2 | 7.6
Bilal Ahmad deals Ali, 1 wide, wide ball !! fast ball of good length, on the off-stump, Bilal Ahmad strays off his line and sends the ball too far beyond the off-stump, and the umpire calls it a wide.
0
4 1 | 7.6
Bilal Ahmad to share Ali, don’t run, punt ball!! fast ball, good length, on the stump, Share Ali moves back and dabs softly towards short cover, but the fielder reacts quickly and thwarts the ball.
End of over 4 (11 runs)
Fahad Waqas 6 (3)
Share Ali 15 (7)
Marsta CC 55/2
Malik Zafar 1-0-11-1
Amit Panghal 2-0-27-0
6
3 6 | 7.6
Malik Zafar to Fahad Waqas, Six, Six!! What an episode! legbreak lands right on the off-stump, and Fahad Waqas hangs in the crease, displaying impeccable timing as the batters ride and send him flying to the far region for a remarkable maximum!
0
3 5 | 7.6
Malik Zafar to Fahad Waqas, no run, Dot ball!! broken leg, full length, on the stump, Malik Zafar sends a sharp pitch down and Fahad Waqas goes back to defend it, but misses the shot and beats the bat, confusing the batter.
0
3 4 | 7.6
Malik Zafar to Fahad Waqas, no run, Dot ball!! topspinner, full length, on the stumps, Fahad Waqas goes forward and softly dabs defensive shot to center, but the fielder reacts quickly and thwarts the ball.
w
3 3 | 7.6
Arif Hossain c Zahin Rashid b Malik Zafar 10 (4) Malik Zafar v Arif Hossain, no run, caught!! top spinner, full length, on the off stump, Arif Hossain hangs in the crease and takes a big risk trying to sweep to long on, but unfortunately the ball flies towards Zahin Rashid, who shows excellent fielding skills to complete the catch, resulting on the resignation of Arif Hossain.
4
3 2 | 7.6
Malik Zafar to Arif Hossain, Four, flipper, full length, on the stump. Arif Hossain hangs in the crease and sweeps into the hole to the deep center of the wicket, and the ball finds the ropes in the blink of an eye for four.
1
3 1 | 7.6
Malik Zafar deals Ali, 1 run, Share Ali hangs in the crease and plays a well-timed sweep of an off-break ball delivered at good length by the bowler but the ball lands safely in the fielder’s hands deep in the middle wicket for 1 run.
End of over 3 (15 runs)
Arif Hossain 6 (2)
Share Ali 14 (6)
Marsta CC 44/1
Amit Panghal 2-0-27-0
Raja Selvaraj 1-0-17-1
6
2 6 | 7.6
Amit Panghal to Arif Hossain, Six, Six!! What an episode! fast ball lands right on the stumps, and Arif Hossain moves forward, displaying impeccable timing as the batter hammers the shot, sending it into the deep square leg area for a remarkable Maximum!
0
2 5 | 7.6
Amit Panghal to Arif Hossain, no run, punt ball!! fast ball, full length, on the stump, Arif Hossain moves forward and dabs it to short cover, but the fielder reacts promptly and makes a brilliant stop.
1
2 4 | 7.6
Amit Panghal to Share Ali, 1 run, Share Ali hangs in the crease and plays a well-timed take-off of a fast ball delivered at good length by the bowler, but the ball lands safely in the fielder’s hands at deep square leg for 1 run.
6
2 3 | 7.6
Amit Panghal Shares Ali, Six, Six!! What an episode! fast ball lands right on the off-stump, and Share Ali moves forward, displaying impeccable timing as the batters drive, sending him into the long off-region for a remarkable Maximum!
2
2 2 | 7.6
Amit Panghal deal Ali, 2 runs, Share Ali goes back and plays a well timed cut off of a fast ball delivered full length by the bowler but the ball lands safely in the fielder’s hands on slip for 2 runs.
0
2 1 | 7.6
Amit Panghal to share Ali, no run, Dot ball!! inswinger, full length, on the off stump, Share Ali hangs in the crease and dabs drive with soft hands to mid off, but the fielder reacts quickly and thwarts the ball.
End of over 2 (17 runs)
Waqas Haider 24 (10)
Share Ali 5 (2)
Marsta CC 29/1
Raja Selvaraj 1-0-17-1
Amit Panghal 1-0-12-0
w
1 6 | 7.6
Waqas Haider c Amit Panghal b Raja Selvaraj 24 (10) Raja Selvaraj to Waqas Haider, no run, caught!! fast ball, full length, on the stump, Waqas Haider moves forward and takes a big risk trying to drive into deep cover, but unfortunately the ball flies towards Amit Panghal, who shows excellent fielding skills to complete the catch, resulting in the resignation of Waqas Haider.
4
1 5 | 7.6
Raja Selvaraj to Waqas Haider, Four, Four!! fast ball, full length, on the stump, Waqas Haider hangs elegantly in the crease in the shot and gracefully directs it to the deep square leg area, the ball rushes away and finds the boundary rope.
4
1 4 | 7.6
Raja Selvaraj to Waqas Haider, four, fast ball, full length, on the stumps. Waqas Haider moves forward and hits the drive into the gap to long range, and the ball finds the ropes in a flash for four.
4
1 3 | 7.6
Raja Selvaraj to Waqas Haider, four, fast ball, full length, on the stumps. Waqas Haider hangs in the crease and punches into the gap towards deep cover, and the ball finds the ropes in a flash for four.
1
1 2 | 7.6
Raja Selvaraj Share Ali, 1 run, Share Ali moves forward and plays a well-timed sweep of a fast ball thrown at full length by the bowler, but the ball lands safely in the fielder’s hands in deep cover for 1 run .
4
1 1 | 7.6
Raja Selvaraj deals Ali, Four, fast ball, full throw, on the stumps. Part Ali hangs in the crease and hits pull in the opening to deep square leg, and the ball finds the ropes in a flash for four.
End of over 1 (12 runs)
Waqas Haider 12 (6)
Share Ali 0 (0)
Marsta CC 12/0
Amit Panghal 1-0-12-0
0
0 6 | 7.6
Amit Panghal to Waqas Haider, no run, Dot Ball!! inswinger, full-length, on the off-stump, and Waqas Haider hangs on and tries to make a flick shot, but completely misses it as the ball beats the bat and goes to the keeper.
0
0 5 | 7.6
Amit Panghal to Waqas Haider, no run, Dot Ball!! fast ball, full length, on the off stub, and Waqas Haider hangs on and tries to hit pull, but misses it completely as the ball beats the bat and goes to the keeper.
2
0 4 | 7.6
Amit Panghal to Waqas Haider, 2 runs, Waqas Haider goes back and plays a well-timed pull-off of a fast ball delivered from behind by the bowler, but the ball lands safely in the fielder’s hands on deep square leg for 2 runs.
|
