Miyu Kato meets ball girl at the center of French Open controversy





French Open mixed doubles champion Miyu Kato posted a photo to Twitter on Friday of the girl she accidentally hit with a ball during a match that resulted in Kato’s pair being excluded from the women’s doubles draw. “Glad to hear you are doing well and continuing to volunteer as a ball girl. It makes me very happy to hear this,” Kato tweeted in English as they posed smiling and the girl holding a gift from the player . Japan’s Miyu Kato (L) and Germany’s Tim Puetz celebrate after winning the mixed doubles final against Canada’s Bianca Andreescu and New Zealand’s Michael Venus at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 8, 2023. (Kyodo ) == Kyodo “I hope you enjoy the gift I gave you, and I look forward to seeing you again! Wishing you all the best!” On Sunday, while the ball was out of play during her third round women’s doubles match at Roland Garros, Kato casually hit a ball to the other side of the court, hitting the ball girl and leaving her in tears. Kato apologized to her on the pitch and later on Twitter, but the 28-year-old Japanese and her partner, Indonesia’s Aldila Sutjiadi, lost the match by default. The penalty kick caused a lot of commotion. Kato appealed to the Grand Slam board and the Professional Tennis Players Association declared it “unfair”. Kato ended the turbulent tournament on a high Thursday, winning the mixed doubles final with her German partner Tim Puetz to secure her first Grand Slam singles title. “I am very happy. He helped me from the first round and I am grateful to him,” said Kato. “I wasn’t (expecting a tournament like this) at all. The only good thing was that I was able to finish well.” Kato said there was no nerves playing at Court Philippe-Chatrier for the first time and she played aggressively as usual, but revealed that the support she received from the fans at the venue gave her a lift as she improved from the second set. “There were a lot of people calling my name, and they really helped me,” said the resident of Kyoto prefecture. She also thanked those in charge of the tournament and the sport for allowing her to continue in the mixed doubles draw after the women’s doubles failure and vowed to build on the whole experience. “I just have to try not to default again for the rest of my life,” she said. “This title, for me at the moment, is very big. I want to win another trophy somewhere.” I’m glad to hear you’re doing well and continuing to volunteer as a ball girl. It makes me very happy to hear this. I hope you enjoy the gift I gave you and I look forward to seeing you again! I wish you the best! pic.twitter.com/EvCg6M8zSw — Miyu Kato / (@miyukato1121) June 9, 2023 Related coverage: Tennis: Controversy hit Kato, Puetz wins French Open mixed doubles Tennis: Players Association calls Kato French Open “unfair” by default Tennis: Miyu Kato appeals after French Open women’s doubles failure

