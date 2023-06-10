Sports
Who is Spider-Canada from the new movie ‘Spider-Verse’?
There are a lot of Spider-People in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” the hit animated sequel in which Brooklyn teen turned Spider-Man Miles Morales enters a multiverse of variants.
But in that vast collection of web slingshots, only one is holding a hockey stick. Appropriately so, as there is only one of them wearing a Canadian national team jersey.
Spider-Canada is a stick-wielding Spider-Woman with a captain’s “C” on her maple leaf-adorned jumper. She is an original character created for the movie and has never appeared in any other form of Spider-Man media. She pops up in several scenes, her distinct appearance separating her from the crowd of web crawlers.
The character originated in part from the filmmakers’ sports fandom. Phil Lord and Chris Miller, writers and producers of the film series, love sports. So are directors Justin K. Thompson and Kemp Powers, as well as production designer Patrick O’Keefe.
“We sneak in sports stuff all over the place,” O’Keefe told ESPN, “but nobody’s really a hockey fan except myself, because I’m Canadian. So I wanted to find a special shoutout to Canada.”
O’Keefe, a Toronto Maple Leafs fan, said many of the animators who worked on “Across the Spider-Verse” are from Canada. Sony Pictures Imageworks is based in Vancouver and has a growing presence in Montreal, so this was a tribute to them as well.
But Spider-Canada was born out of necessity first and foremost: the film’s multiverse story requires a host of Spider-Humans in the background during Miles’ travels beyond Earth-1610.
The movie features other international Spider-people, such as Malala Windsor’s Spider-UK and Pavitr Prabhakar, from a multiverse version of India. So O’Keefe worked with character designer Kris Anka on a Canadian Spider-Woman.
“We were just looking for more diversity and more fun creating some more characters,” said O’Keefe. “So we pitched the idea of doing Spider-Canada and it clicked right away.”
Her suit is a nod to the 1972 Summit Series, an exhibition in which Canada defeated the Soviet Union in one of the most famous hockey battles in history. Like Gwen Stacy’s Spider-Woman, Spider-Canada has a hood – only it’s lined with fur and goose down. Unlike Stacy, Spider-Canada wears Sorel boots and hockey gloves.
O’Keefe said it was important to him to make Spider-Canada a woman as a Canadian hockey fan, giving him the opportunity to honor players like Hayley Wickenheiser and Cassie Campbell-Pascall, who played for Team Canada. Canada’s women’s national team is literally the gold standard in the sport, having won seven gold medals at the Olympics and another 12 at the IIHF world championships.
“We just have this incredible history and this growth of women’s hockey in Canada, and we’re always looking for diversity in this movie,” he said. “And so it was an obvious choice to just make her this powerhouse hockey player. That’s how she was born.”
What the filmmakers didn’t expect was how many times Spider-Canada would appear in the movie and on posters for it.
“You know Canadians. We’re always ready to talk about anyone who’s Canadian wherever they are. We’re so proud. So all the Canadian animators just started putting her in every scene,” said O’Keefe. “And Phil [Lord] was like, ‘She’s gonna kill me, man. She’s in every shot now.” And I’m like, ‘We just designed her and made her attractive. Now we just give people what they want.”
In superhero lore, there’s a legacy of iconic characters brought into comics from other media rather than the other way around. For example, Harley Quinn appeared in “Batman: The Animated Series” before he ever appeared in print.
Could Spider-Canada make the same crossover after its “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” debut? Or, to paraphrase countless Stan Lee comics: is this the end of Spider-Canada?!
O’Keefe hopes to see the character again.
“I would absolutely love to see her travel the multiverse and put pucks on the net,” he said.
