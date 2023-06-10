Match fixing scandal reverberates in Chinese snooker halls

At Star Billiards, a brightly lit cue sports venue in the Cultural Workers’ Palace in Shanghai’s Changning district, a scandal unfolding several thousand miles away feels uncomfortably close to home.

The highest authority on sports this week banned 10 UK-based Chinese players, including leading talents Liang Wenbo and Yan Bingtao for their involvement in a match-fixing scandal. Many of us here are fans of these players, said Ding, who runs billiards and only mentioned his last name. We are shocked by this incident. We are all very sorry about that.

With thousands of snooker halls across the country, China now accounts for not only an estimated 50 million recreational players, but also a quarter of the world’s top 100 players, compared to none a few decades ago.

The scandal is raising questions for the industry and could threaten its popularity in China, which accounts for 30 per cent of snooker’s global revenues in events and broadcasting.

The video views [in China] are in the billions, not the millions, said Jason Ferguson, president of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association, its official governing body, and a former player.

Less active Chinese players could have commercial implications, said Mark Thomas, an analyst at S2M Consulting, a Chinese sports consultancy. That means there will be less Chinese involvement, which will likely lead to less media interest, which means if there’s less media interest, there’s less sponsorship, and there’s less ad revenue, he said.

You don’t stay up all night watching a game to watch gambling dogs, complained one user on Xiaohongshu, a popular social media platform in China.

Snooker gained momentum in China in the early 2000s, propelled by charismatic stars such as Ding Junhui who contested a memorable Masters final against Ronnie OSullivan in 2007.

Thomas pointed to Ding as an example of a sports hero that Chinese people could get behind. I think that’s always very important when you’re trying to develop sport in other countries, he said. The 2016 World Championship, in which he reached the final, attracted 300 million viewers worldwide, more than two-thirds of them in China.

The latest scandal emerged after suspicious gambling activity led authorities to investigate last year. The WPBSA, which oversaw a detailed report, noted that the Chinese players, a tight-knit group, were stationed in Sheffield to compete in international competitions and were unable to return home during the pandemic.

Some players only earned money when they won matches, a system that is now being revised. The players were isolated, under financial strain from travel expenses, living expenses and their own ill-considered gambling and gambling habits, the report said.

You see a snapshot of an interactive image. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.



China’s Billiards and Snooker Association had already banned six players from domestic competitions over the incident in December, adding that it firmly opposes match-fixing, gambling and other acts that violate the integrity and ethics of sport. It promised to hand out further punishments after the WPBSA investigation.

The scandal highlighted sports’ exposure to international gambling networks that have disrupted competitions from tennis to basketball. Although the players in question received match-fixing fees of several thousand pounds, behind the scenes they facilitated larger and ultimately unknowable cash flows. This isn’t a snooker problem, it’s not a Chinese problem either, it’s a global problem across all sports, Ferguson said.

Recommended

The incident also raises questions about the origin of gambling activities, which are banned in mainland China. Asia is the heart of match fixing worldwide, said Diogo Guia, director of sports policy at the International Center for Sport Security.

It’s not going to go away, it’s an ongoing battle, there will always be people, Ferguson said. Probably no form of training would have prevented these players from falling into that trap.

In a recent amateur tournament at Star Billiards, players competed for a prize pool of Rmb 14,700 ($2,060) in the kind of grassroots event that could be the first step on a ladder to international glory for many participants.

I hope this passes as soon as possible, said Star Billiards boss Ding. From Ding Junhui to so many players nowadays, reaching that level of development is not easy.