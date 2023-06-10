Which Lies or P Combat Style Is Best: Cricket, Bastard or Sweeper?





If you choose a fighting style from The Lies or P, you’ll have to choose between the Cricket, Bastard, and Sweeper options. The three choices roughly cover a general all-rounder option, a fast low-damage type, and a heavy-hitting huge sword. However, which one is best and what should you choose? Let’s take a look at all three combat styles and what they get you in Lies of P. If you’re wondering how long the Lies Of P demo is too, check out that guide for a breakdown of the length and what to expect. Lies of P Path of the Cricket, balance battle style (Image credit: NEOWIZ) The Lies of P Path of the Cricket, or balance, combat style earns you the Puppet Saber Blade and Handle. This is the good all-rounder that balances speed and power. The blows are fast and deal a decent amount of damage that will take down base enemies in three normal attacks. There’s also a mix of targeted punches and wide sweeps to give you options against single opponents and groups. If you want a good, simple, wide-reaching style that lets you learn the ropes, then this is probably the one you should try first. Lies of P Path of the Bastard agility combat style (Image credit: NEOWIZ) The Lies of P Path of the Bastard agility combat style uses the blade and handle of the Wintry Rapier. It is a fast and highly focused fighting style that uses quick forward thrusts to attack single opponents with quick but low-damage attacks. The heavy attack also ends on a backstep that allows you to attack and get out of the way in one fell swoop. However, the damage is very low and you generally need four normal attacks to defeat a basic enemy. You also lose the ability to perform wide sweeps that can damage multiple enemies. Lies of P Path of the Sweeper strength combat style (Image credit: NEOWIZ) The Lies of P Path of the Sweeper power combat style unlocks the Greatsword of Fate blade and hilt. This is a huge, slow sword that deals a lot of damage – basic enemies can be taken out in two good hits. You can also use targeted punches and broad strokes depending on how many enemies you face. It’s slow though, so while the extra damage is very desirable, you’ll need to master the timing to really get the most out of it.

