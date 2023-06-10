Novak Djokovic: ‘History always hovers above me’ | ATP tour

How do you deal with the weight of expectation? Enjoy it, according to Novak Djokovic.

The Serb reached a record 23rd major trophy within one victory on Friday by defeating world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz to reach the championship match at Roland Garros. Djokovic pulled away from the physically ill Spaniard after a pulsating two-set opening to take a four-set triumph and move to the brink of history.

There’s always pressure on my shoulders, so it won’t be any different, said the 36-year-old, who would go ahead of Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam title race by beating Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final. But it’s part of my sport, part of my life, everything I do. I think having pressure is a privilege. But it is also a source of motivation. Great motivation to play well and make it to Sunday.

Before the tournament I said that Roland Garros is of course a Grand Slam for me, and it is the most important tournament on this surface. So I was well prepared so that I would be in this position so that I would be ready for this battle to win that other Grand Slam title.

I hope to play tennis at my best level on Sunday. All I can say right now is I’m very focused. History is always something hovering over me, but I’m very happy to be in this position to make history of this sport, but all I’m thinking about is winning the next game.

Djokovic produced one of his best tennis of the two weeks in Paris early against Alcaraz, but the Spaniard had hit back to level the pairs in the semi-finals by one set-all when he began to suffer from debilitating cramp that left his severely impeded movement on the field. Philippe Chatrier. In true championship style, Djokovic kept his focus on his own game to take a comfortable victory in what looked to be a Roland Garros classic.

I’ve experienced that several times, Djokovic said, when asked about Alcaraz’s post-match self-assessment that the tension of the encounter had contributed to his physical problems. In the beginning of my career I had a pretty hard time physically. I can understand the emotions and circumstances that affect you mentally and emotionally.

Participate in one of the biggest tournaments in the world, [and] perhaps for the first time in his career he was expected to win. He may not have been an underdog, chasing the title and trying to win against a favourite. It was probably the other way around. So maybe that influenced him. Like he said, probably yes.

You May Also Like: Djokovic beats ailing Alcaraz at Roland Garros

Djokovic had no doubt that 2022 US Open champion Alcaraz would soon return to the Grand Slam stage and compared the Spaniards’ trials on the Paris clay court to those he had endured earlier in his own career.

It’s part of the learning curve. It’s part of the experience, said Djokovic, who had to wait three years between winning his first major title and his second. He’s only 20. So he’s got plenty of time.

He has shown so much maturity over the years. He came on the scene just a few years ago and won his first title, and just a year later, he wins his first Grand Slam and becomes No. 1.

I have a lot of respect for that, and he has a great coach, a great team of people around him. The career will be his. His career will be very successful if, of course, he manages to stay healthy, because the game is there.