Sports
Online abuse of athletes by spectators is unsportsmanlike conduct
8:00 JST, June 10, 2023
With the relaxation of measures against COVID-19, sporting events are once again held without restrictions. It is now possible for fans to watch games as they did before the pandemic. But one tease to this happy situation is that vicious abuse of athletes through social media has become a problem in Japan. Addressing this issue is a major challenge for teams, organizers and the athletes themselves.
As the Nippon Professional Baseball season began in late March, it was expected to be more exciting than usual in the wake of Japan’s recent victory in the World Baseball Classic. Players competing in the WBC were expected to excel. However, the atmosphere was dampened by offensive messages to the players.
On April 3, Edwin Escobar, a pitcher for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, made such a statement on his Twitter account. The misspelled message contained threatening comments such as: Your whole family is going to die[e] in the car wreck, followed by racist swear words. He said on Twitter that posts like this annoy me a lot and make me very angry and more when it comes to my family. I ask respect for my family and myself.
Hanshin Tigers top pitcher Koyo Aoyagi also revealed on social media that he had received abusive messages after losing a game in April. Aoyagi was similarly victimized last year.
Of course, there are many fans who passionately support both Escobar and Aoyagi. Perhaps there are others with a critical opinion. However, extreme comments directed at their families are clearly off limits. Aware of this situation, the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization issued a statement before the start of the season warning against abusive posts on social media. However, a warning was not enough to silence the trolls.
Abuse has also become an issue in recent years at global sporting events such as the Olympic Games and the FIFA World Cup.
At the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, medalists such as Mai Murakami, who finished fifth in the women’s individual all-around gymnastics, Jun Mizutani, who won the mixed doubles table tennis competition, and Daiki Hashimoto, a gold medalist in men’s gymnastics, were the victim of abusive messages on social media. There were several terrible messages. Some obsessively attacked certain athletes. Some took out their frustration with the outcome of a match on the athletes themselves. There were totally absurd complaints. Abusive messages weren’t just aimed at Japanese athletes. A South Korean archer was also a victim.
It is still fresh in the memory that during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, some members of the Japanese national team received critical acclaim after beating the mighty Germans in their first group match, only to be hit with harsh messages such as Don’t come back when they lost to Costa Rica in the next match.
Professional athletes competing at the world’s top level have an image of maintaining a strong spirit. But in reality, they are under constant pressure to get good results and are afraid of getting injured. Heartless verbal abuse can push athletes to their limits and even destroy them.
How should society deal with this situation?
Improving psychological care is essential. We hope that the organizers of sporting events will appoint psychological counselors or provide counseling services. The French Open tennis tournament, which kicked off at the end of May, announced it would offer a service to protect players from abusive messages on social media. Such reactions are likely to increase in the future.
Last year, a Japanese edition of the International Olympic Committee’s manual on psychological symptoms and support methods for athletes was published. The group of researchers who translated the manual into Japanese consider it the first textbook of its kind in Japan and have introduced it at lectures and other events.
However, it goes without saying that before athletes can deal with these types of situations, awareness must be raised among spectators, including those sending mean messages. It is shameful to spitefully express dissatisfaction with an athlete’s performance or the results of a team competition. Now that we have the chance to connect directly with athletes through social media, we need to be more considerate in our words and actions when we encounter them.
Political Pulse is published every Saturday.
Norimasa Tahara
Tahara is an editor at the editorial office of The Yomiuri Shimbun in Osaka.
