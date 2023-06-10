Repeat Honda Sport Honor – Stanford University Athletics

STANFORD, California – Rose Zhang has been named the winner of the Honda Sport Award for Golf for the second year in a row, as announced today by Chris Voelz, Executive Director of THE Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA).

Presented annually for 47 years by the CWSA to the top female athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports, the Honda Sport Award recognizes “the best of the best in collegiate athletics.” The winner of the sports award will become a finalist for the Collegiate Sportswoman of the Year and the prestigious 2023 Honda Cup, which will air live on CBS Sports Network on June 26 at 5:30 PM PT.

Zhang was chosen by a vote of trustees from more than 1,000 NCAA member schools. Golf finalists were Jenny Bae (Georgia), Ingrid Lindblad (LSU), and Julia Lopez Ramirez (Mississippi State).

Zhang, who was also the Class of 2022 Honda Award winner for Golf, recently put the finishing touches to arguably the most decorated amateur career in collegiate golf history during two dynamic seasons (2022-23) at The Farm.

“I am honored to be named the winner of the Honda Sport Award for Golf for the second year in a row,” said Zhang. “My time at Stanford has been incredibly special and I want to dedicate this award to my teammates and coaches who have helped me every step of the way. Congratulations to all the winners of the other 11 sports as they have all accomplished great things this year and it really is an honor to be named alongside each of them. Special thanks to my family and to those who have supported me and made this year so special.”

“I couldn’t think of a more worthy receiver than Rose,” she said Ann Walker , Margot and Mitch Milias of Stanford, Director of Women’s Golf. “It is rare in any sport to see history and this year Rose made history many times. She will be honored as the most decorated female college golfer of all time and that is a remarkable achievement.”

A two-time NCAA individual champion, the first woman to accomplish the feat, Zhang set the NCAA single-season scoring average record twice, with a 68.81 second-season scoring average beating a 69.68 freshman average.

In addition to ending her career as a two-time ANNIKA Award recipient, Zhang was also a two-time WGCA Golfer of the Year, becoming the first repeat honoree since Duke’s Amanda Blumenherst in 2008. A two-time First Team WGCA All-American, Zhang also established the NCAA record for career scoring with a 69.24 average in 62 career rounds. Zhang is also a two-time winner of Golfweek Player of the Year.

Two-time Pac-12 Golfer of the Year, Zhang joined UCLA’s Bronte Law (2015-16) as the conference’s only repeat winner and one of three two-time receivers overall. However, Zhang’s summary of wins, awards and scoring records stands out when compared to her predecessors.

In just 20 collegiate events over her two seasons, Zhang racked up a school-record 12 wins, tying Arizona’s Lorena Ochoa (2001-03) for most in conference women’s golf history. Only Arizona State’s Phil Mickelson finished with more, claiming 16 titles from 1988-92.

As a sophomore in 2023, Zhang won an astonishing 8 out of 10 events to become only the fourth woman to hurtle through the postseason with record-breaking Pac-12 and NCAA Regional crowns and an unprecedented NCAA title defense. Zhang’s eight wins in a single season brought her the most in women’s collegiate golf history, and Tiger Woods (1995-96) the most in school history.

The former Cardinal standout played her last collegiate game on May 23, announced her decision to turn pro on May 26, and captured the inaugural Mizuho Americas Open title in a two-hole sudden death playoff on June 4, which delivered one of the most historic moments in history. the sport while becoming the first player to win her LPGA debut since Beverly Hanson in 1951.

In a battle between former NCAA and Augusta champions, Zhang defeated compatriot Jennifer Kupcho in a two-hole playoff. Zhang finished her first tournament at 279 overall (-9), card rounds of 70-69-66-74.

Zhang earned automatic tour membership with the win, becoming the fourth sponsor invitation to win on the LPGA Tour since 2003 and the first since Lydia Ko in 2013.

On April 19, Zhang reached 136 consecutive weeks as the world’s leading female amateur golfer, surpassing the previous record of 135 set by Leona Maguire of the Republic of Ireland in 2018. Zhang also captured the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, beating Georgia’s Jenny Bae on the second hole of a sudden death playoff. Zhang also won the US Girls Junior and US Women’s Amateur in her illustrious amateur career.

Zhang plans to remain enrolled at Stanford and continue her communications degree while training at the world-class Siebel Varsity Golf Training complex.

