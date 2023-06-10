Australia prevents a sloppy day from turning into disaster





Wins that fit that description, especially away from home, can be counted in single digits over a 13-year period between the 1995 Caribbean odyssey and the 2008 loss of a run in India that marked the end of Australian preeminence. Johannesburg in 1997, Edgbaston in 2001 and Nagpur in 2004 are among the few occasions when Australia’s superb side took the lead on day one and never let it go. Domination was really achieved through the ability to consistently stay ahead of a test match, despite not always playing a flawless game. The beauty of the five-day game is the rarity of 450 overs passing without any degree of ebb and flow, even when the final margin is clear. The teams of Mark Taylor, Steve Waugh and Ponting were able to get out of trouble with some panache. At times it felt like they could only perform at their best after first being challenged by the opposition. Loading So it was on day three of the World Test Championship final. The Australians started the day in full control, throwing three catches, losing a second wicket of the innings to a no-ball from Cummins and then losing four wickets as they built up the lead. During this Championship period, Australia’s catching, unlike their bowling and batting, was not the best in the game – broadcast statistics suggested that since the end of 2021 they had only taken 75 per cent of chances created by a superb bowling attack. Instead, the bowlers’ persistence has often resulted in a spectacular chance being taken after something simpler. This was the case when Cameron Green crossed the gully before lunch, only to majestically reach out to Pouch Rahane immediately after the resumption. In the same breath, the quality of Australia’s best with the ball was offset by phases of inattention. Undoubtedly, a tempo quartet that has not had to team up in India for a long time has adapted to the contradiction of a helpful surface and a fast outfield. This meant that everything through the field ring had a very good chance of skating away to the border. Happy Camper: Cameron Green celebrates a great catch. Credit: Getty Nevertheless, India’s dismissal within 70 overs was more than enough to take a significant lead. It was gradually added despite the early losses of David Warner and Usman Khawaja, followed by Steve Smith and then Travis Head each making impatient lunges to Ravindra Jadeja’s spin. Batting the third innings while already facing a Test match can be tricky as the pitch deteriorates and the bowlers focus on economics. The skill required, as this generation of players knows from painful experience after Headingley 2019, Brisbane 2021 and Delhi 2023, is to finely balance defense and attack. In the last half hour of the day it was Marnus Labushagne and Green, Australia’s two youngest players, who came closest to the good. For a team of avid golfers, this day had been like so many rounds of Faldo: not exactly pretty, but quite effective. Sports weekend news, results and expert analysis are sent every Monday. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

