Texas Tech football names Tyler Shough starting quarterback

Texas Tech plans to enter the upcoming football season with the same starting quarterback for the third year in a row, hoping for better luck for Tyler Shough to stay healthy.

Tech football coach Joey McGuire named Shough the team’s starting QB on Friday, giving Shough an opportunity to pick up where he left off as MVP of the Red Raiders’ Texas Bowl victory over Mississippi.

He competed for the job during off-season and spring training with Behren Morton, though the announcement came as no surprise as the Red Raiders went 4–0 in last season’s final four games with Shough as the starter.

Asked what gave Shough the advantage, McGuire said, “I think the way he finished the season, his grip on offense, his 4-and-0 are.”

Shough suffered a broken left collarbone in the fourth game of the 2021 season and did not play again, then suffered a broken collarbone in the first game of the 2022 season and did not play again until the seventh game. He led Tech to wins over Kansas, Iowa State and Oklahoma to end the regular season, then passed in the Texas Bowl for 242 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 111 yards and two TDs in Tech’s 42–25 win over Mississippi.

Donovan Smith, who started second through five last season, moved to Houston.

Morton, who started the six-to-nine games last season, is the second Red Raiders quarterback to return into the summer.

“If you look at the spring of last year, (Shough’s) completion rate was 62 percent,” McGuire said. “He went to 72 percent this year in the spring.

“Now with Behren, what was really impressive is that Behren we thought would have given up during full spring training in the live bouts minus hitting the quarterback 26 sacks [last spring]. This spring he would have given up six.

“So we’re better up front, but it’s also that he understands where to get the ball from. A lot of his sacks last year, in a brand new attack, was him holding the ball too long.”

McGuire said Shough’s numbers in ingested bags are “very similar.”

“He gave up less last year,” McGuire said, “just because, I think, he’s older and more experienced.”

Given the talent level and starting experience of both of his QBs, McGuire thinks they are undervalued nationally.

“What’s crazy is there’s no mention of the Texas Tech quarterbacks,” McGuire said, “and it’s almost, to me, just laziness. I’ve got two boys, I think they’re both going to play on Sunday. And our guys have won games in power-five football, and it’s not like they have five stars (recruiting ratings) behind them or have a name behind them, our guys have really done it in games, so it’s not like the potential good. They are good.

“So I like our room. I feel good in our room.”

Morton will be a sophomore this fall. Shough will be a sixth-year senior, though he could apply for a medical hardship waiver for a seventh season in 2024, based on his injury-shortened 2021 season.

One knock on Shough is his ability to stay on the field. He suffered his first collarbone injury two years ago when he dove into the end zone for a Texas touchdown. He suffered an injury to the same collarbone last year when he was tackled into the turf at the end of a 17-yard run.

McGuire noted his rough performance against Ole Miss as he carried the ball 25 times.

“Ultimately, his two injuries are kind of bizarre injuries,” McGuire said. “If you’re wondering about his health, I don’t know anyone who played harder against Ole Miss and almost invited contact and didn’t get hurt.

“Last year was such a weird deal. They put it on the plate so I think that’s going to help. I think we’re better up front….”

To make it clear that Shough should not be considered injury prone, McGuire pointed to other players who have suffered collarbone injuries. Among them: Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, who suffered a collarbone sprain last season, Tech wide receiver Coy Eakin, who suffered a fractured collarbone this spring, and former Baylor quarterback Garret McGuire, the coach’s son, who also suffered a fractured collarbone at one time.

“It’s just one of those deals, when you do it so perfectly, that’s just one spot that’s vulnerable,” McGuire said.

Freshman Jake Strong, who signed in December and joined the team in January, is the Red Raiders’ third quarterback. Strong, listed at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Justin Northwest set college career records for passing yards (6,688), passing touchdowns (82), total yards (8,284), and total touchdowns (100).

This spring, Strong’s completion percentage was in the 62-63 percent range, which McGuire said was higher than two of the top three QBs last spring.