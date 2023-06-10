Men’s Outdoor Track and Field finishes 13th at NCAA Championships





Austin, Texas The Texas men’s track and field team finished in 13th place at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, scoring 18 points after 21 events. The Longhorns were led by Leo Neugebauer historic decathlon victory on Thursday night after scoring 8,836 points to break the collegiate record. Neugebauer’s win gave Texas 10 points. Yusuf Bizimana was the national runner-up in the 800m dash with his personal best of 1:45.74. Time improved on his previous record on the Texas All-Time performer list at No. 2 and now holds two of the top-five times in school history. Bizimana finished his junior season as the NCAA indoor 800m champion and outdoor runner-up and is now a five-time All-American. Crayton carriage finished ninth with his time of 1:47.23 earning Second Team All-America honors. Both Jeremiah Nubbe And Sam Hurley finished with Second Team All-America honors in their respective events. Nubbe set a personal best in the discus throw with a stroke of 57.94 m (190-1), which earned him his first USTFCCCA All-America honor on the second team. Hurley jumped 2.11 m (6-11) in the high jump to finish tied for fourth place and also earned Second Team All-America honors for the first time in his career. Kristine Blazevica finished her first day of the heptathlon in sixth place with 3,559 points. She started the day with a seventh-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles, scoring 1,055 points. The three-time All American jumped 5-7.75 (1.72 m) in the high jump and added 879 points and posted a season-best throw of 42-1.25 (12.83 m) to move into sixth place with 3,559 points. Blazevica ended the day in the 200 meters in 24.76.

