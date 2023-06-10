Campbell and Harrison earn All-America Honorable Mention Honors at NCAA Outdoor Championships





Triple Jump Results | Discuss results Austin, Texas Kevin Campbell And Anthony Harrison competed in day three of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium. Campbell landed a jump of 14.94 m (49’0.25″) and finished 19th in the triple jump. His finish earned him NCAA Honorable Mention All-America honors. Harrison placed 22nd in the discus throw with a throw of 55.37 m (181’8″). His finish earned him NCAA Honorable Mention All-America honors. Citable

Director of Athletics Cale McDaniel About the NCAA Outdoor Championships and the 2023 season “We took a big step forward as a program this year. Having six athletes represent the KS at the national level gave our school and program a lot of exposure. These athletes have done an amazing job of paving the way, for their own future and for those that will follow them. I am thankful for a staff who believe in the vision of moving KSU further and further forward each year. We will only come back stronger in the years to come!” About Sara Hendrik “I want to give kudos to our senior Sarah Hendrick. I could never have enough words to describe what she means to this program. She is the absolute definition of what it means to be an OWL and she never fails to “I’m so thankful for her consistency and grace while here with Kennesaw. I wish her all the best and I’m sure she will continue to amaze us!” Next one A few current and former Owls head to Eugene, Oregon to compete in the USATF and USATF U20 Championships at Hayward Field. The rest of the Owls return to KSU in August and begin preparations for cross-country and indoor track seasons.

