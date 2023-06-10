Australian team charged with ‘ball tampering’ against Kohli, Pujara with evidence | Cricket





Amid Australia’s dominance over India in the ongoing World Test Championship final, Pat Cummins and his team have been hit hard by strong allegations of ball tampering by a former Pakistani cricketer, who insists the Aussies ‘made the ball’ near the 15th left and used it. in their favor to dismiss two of India’s best hitters in Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. Both Pujara and Kohli were sacked in quick succession by Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc respectively, and the prosecution, former batsman Basit Ali, claims he is shocked to see no one paying heed to Australia’s tactics at The Oval, including officials, commentators and the Indian batters themselves. Basit Ali with some strong accusations against the Australian team for their ‘tactics’ against Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli (Getty/Reuters) “Firstly, I want to applaud those watching the game from the commentary box, and the umpires? Australia clearly played with the ball and no one is talking about it. No batsman is wondering, ‘What’s happening?’ The biggest example is batters being bowled as they leave the ball Let me give you the proof too Up until the 54th when Shami was bowling the shine was on the outside and the ball moved back to Steve Smith This isn’t going to be reverse swing. Reverse swing is when the shine is on the inside and the ball comes back,” said Ali on his YouTube channel. He further added that above 16 to 18 was clear evidence of ball tampering while highlighting the dismissals of Kohli and Pujara. During the 18th over of the innings, the ball was substituted on the instructions of umpire Richard Kettleborough after going out of shape. When the box of substitutions arrived and the new ball was taken, Ali thinks that’s when things started to happen for Australia as India, from 30/2, fell to 71/4. “Look at the 16th, 17th and 18th over, the ball that Virat Kohli came out on… look at the shine. Mitchell Starc had the ball in his hand with the shiny end pointing out, but the ball was moving the other way. Jadeja hit the ball onside and it flew over the point. Have the umpires gone blind? God knows who’s out there who can’t see something so simple,” Ali commented. Pujara was knocked out carrying his arms to a fairly straightforward delivery, while Kohli was reeled in by a vicious strike from the left arm Starc returning for his second spell. Explaining the mechanism behind the two different balls, Ali stated that there is no way the Dukes can swing back before 40 overs. “Bowed green with the shine aimed at Pujara and the ball popped back in? I’m surprised. BCCI is such a big board; can’t they see it? It means you’re not aiming for cricket. They’re just happy that to know India reached the final. Does the ball ever flip in 15-20 overs, that too Dukes ball? I understand a Kookaburra ball can still reverse, but a Dukes ball lasts at least 40 overs,” said Ali. Ball tampering is a sensitive chapter in Australian cricket history following the infamous 2018 ‘sandpaper gate’ in which David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were found guilty of roughing one side of the ball in order to beat it against South Africa to swing in a test match in Cape Town. After the television cameras caught the act, Cricket Australia slapped Warner and Smith with 12-month suspensions, while Bancroft was suspended for nine months. ABOUT THE AUTHOR At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, stat-based technical analysis, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. …View details

