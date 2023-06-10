WIAA Boys Tennis: won individual and doubles titles, including Watchmaker’s Second Crown





MADISON, Wis. Two divisions of singles and doubles teams were crowned champions in the 2023 State Boys Tennis Tournament played Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. In Division 2, University School of Milwaukee top seed Max Watchmaker successfully defended the singles title he won a year ago. He defeated second-seeded Adrian Yin from Brookfield Academy 6-4, 2-6, 10-6 to clinch the title. He improved his tally to 21-2 this year after winning the title last season and progressing to the quarter-finals in 2021. Yin takes second for the second time in three seasons and takes second in 2021 before defaulting in the second round last year. In the game for third place, Aquino’s fourth-seeded Anderson Fortney defeated Catholic Memorial’s sixth-seeded Hayden Latus by steady scores of 6–4, 6–2. In Division 2 doubles, the unseeded duo of Brookfield Academy’s Peyton Zeiler and Garv Bhasin defeated their fourth-seeded teammates from Brookfield Academy, Vibhu Guda and Sanjit Madireddi, to clinch the championship with a 2-6, 6-1, 10 – 5 triumph. Zeiler and Bhasin increased their record to 15-3 this season. It is the second time an unseeded tandem has won the Division 2 doubles championship. In addition, it is the second season in a row that Guda has progressed to the title match, finishing second in 2022 with another partner. The top seeded doubles team entering the tournament, Nick Bittner and Nate Hall of Xavier, won the third place match 7-6 (5), 6-3 against the unseeded team of Alex Schmidt and Luke Yoon of New Berlin Eisenhower. Bittner and Hall improved on last year’s fourth-place finish. In Division 1 singles, Brookfield East’s top-seeded Oscar Corwin won the Division 1 singles championship with a 4-6, 7-5, 10-5 victory over second-seeded Nicholas Balthazor of De Pere in the title match. Corwin improved his record to 34-1 this season after finishing sixth a year ago and winning two games in the 2021 tournament. Third-seeded Ethan Bo of Middleton, last year’s runner-up, took third after beating fourth-seeded Sam Klein of Brookfield East 6-3, 2-6, 10-5 in the third-place game. In the Division 1 doubles event, fourth-seeded Lincoln Marshall and Daniel Egelhoff of Marquette defeated the third-seeded brother tandem of Cedarburg’s Chatton and Keenan Haws in the championship game 7-6 (5), 6-4 to clinch the title. to transport. Marshall and Egelhoff entered the tournament with only eight games, improving their 2023 record to 12-1. Incidentally, Marshall finished fifth at State last season with another partner. The top-seeded team in doubles, Alex Aranda and Henry Vizgaitis of Nicolet, defeated the second-seeded tandem of Neel Mukherjee and Jonathan Kim of Middleton 6-4, 2-6, 10-3 to take third place. The tennis tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, June 9-10 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. Tournament results on tennis reporting

