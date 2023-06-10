Williams goes under 10 in NCAA final





Austin, Texas Micah Williams finished seventh in the 100-meter final at the NCAA Championships on Friday night. In a race with seven runners under 10 seconds, the UO junior posted a season-best 9.99 from lane nine. Williams appeared in the third NCAA Final of his career, replacing his last season’s best of 10.03 from Wednesday’s Semifinals. The Portland, Oregon native now has nine sub-10 appearances in his career, and Friday’s appearance was his first at a national meet. The result also makes Williams the second Duck to go under 10 at the NCAA Championships and the first since Cravon Gillespie ran 9.93 in the 2019 final, also held in Austin. The top seven in Friday’s race were all under 10 seconds and finished within a tenth of each other; Texas Tech’s Courtney Lindsey (9.89) was the winner. Taylor Chock , who made her NCAA debut in the heptathlon, finished the day with 3,371 points. That score puts the resident of Eugene at 19e place on the way to the last day of the meeting. She started the day with a time of 14.38 in the 100m hurdles and followed with a time of 1.69m/5-6.5 in the high jump. At a peak, Chocek set back-to-back season records in the shot put. She posted a height of 12.79m/41-11.5 on her final attempt of the event. Chocek ended the day with an effort of 24.95 in the 200 meters. Places 10 through 19 are separated by only 84 points. Next one: The heptathlon will resume on Saturday with the long jump at 2 p.m. (PT). Chocek is one of two remaining UO scoring opportunities in the field events, along with Jorinde van Klinken in the discus throw. Oregon also advanced to five running finals with both relays and three 1500-meter entries. Saturday’s television window begins at 6 p.m. (PT) on ESPN2, where the first event on the track is the 4 x 100-meter relay, followed by the metric mile. There will also be ESPN+ links for the field events. Results Friday

GENTLEMEN 100 meters final

7. Micah Williams 9.99 (SB) [2 points] WOMEN Heptathlon Day 1

19. Taylor Chock 3,371 points

22. 100m Hurdles 14.38w (+2.3) [925 points] 12. High Jump 1.69m/5-6.5 [842] ~19

8. Shot Put 12.79m/41-11.5 (SB) [713] ~16

16. 200 meters 24.95 [891] For more Oregon cross country and track and field news and information, follow @OregonTF on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

