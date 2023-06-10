Sports
Kwibuka Womens Tournament attracts five countries
The ninth edition of the Kwibuka Women’s Tournament has attracted five countries with host country Rwanda joined by Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria and Botswana. Since its inception, the annual women’s event has grown from a bilateral event between Uganda and Rwanda into an international women’s event.
The annual event couldn’t have come at a better time as all participating teams prepare for the T20 World Cup Qualifiers later in the year. Kenya and Botswana will participate in the Division 2 qualifiers for Africa in Botswana in October, while Nigeria, Rwanda and Uganda will attend the final round in Kampala in December.
Tanzania, who are the defending champions this year, are not showing up, and Namibia, who have been part of the event for the past two years, are also missing, meaning Uganda is the team to beat.
The Victoria Pearls, who have won consecutive international tournaments in Kampala and Namibia, will be looking for a third international trophy as they build momentum for the qualifiers to be held in Kampala later in the year. Uganda made three changes to the winning team from Namibia, but the core remains with Fairbreak-bound Proscovia Alako and Irene Alumo available alongside the experience of Concy Aweko, Janet Mbabazi, Kevin Awino, Stephanie Nampiina and Rita Musamali.
Immaculate Nakisuyi needs some runs to boost her confidence and Kwibuka gives her a chance to show her class. Debutants Lorna Anyait and Malisa Ariokot should get their chance at international cricket, while the other change in the side, Jimia Mohamad, got a taste of international cricket with the Victoria Pearls on last year’s tour of Namibia. That tour was a rough awakening for her, but she should get a better shot this time around.
Accepted back into ICC women’s competitions, Kenya will look to test their new look team and have veteran Queentor Abel and Mary Wambui back in the squad after both missing out on the Victoria Series in Kampala. Esther Wanjeri has taken over the lead of the squad since Sharon Juma’s retirement and Vanessa Adhiambo is still available to add some points to the squad.
The host nation of Rwanda continues to rise and at 26e in the World T20 ranking, they know Uganda at the age of 19e and Kenya in 23ed are in sight, the Rwandans had a great Victoria Series beating Kenya and Tanzania and they will try to increase that progress at home. Henriette Ishimwe will be the star player for them after winning two MVP awards in the previous two international events for Rwanda.
Nigeria’s female Yellow-Greens are coming to Rwanda full of confidence after winning their own Nigerian women’s tournament in April. The youth side has his mentor Etim Blessing as the captain but the hard work is done by the youngsters like Adeshola Adekunele, Sunday Salome, Lucky Piet and Favor Eseigbe. Nigeria has never won the tournament, but with the playing field even they hope to at least make it to the final.
Botswana makes their 3ed appearance on the Kwibuka and they want to impress this time. They have struggled in Rwanda on previous visits and hope they can do much better one day. They host the Division 2 qualifiers for the women and this tournament gives them a chance to get things right before the tournament.
