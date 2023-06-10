Sports
Phil Steeles Syracuse Football Prediction for 2023: Predicted ACC Finish, Schedule Strength & More
Syracuse, NY College football analyst Phil Steele released his annual college football preview magazine this week, 356 pages full of predictions, projections and lots of numbers.
After a 2022 season where it underperformed at the start and then crashed in the second half of the season, Steele expects Syracuse football to finish 10th in the ACC in 2023. He lets Clemson finish at the top of the conference with Florida State in second place.
The Orange is tied with Boston College, who beat it thanks to a second-half push to earn its seventh and final win of the 2022 season, and Virginia Tech, which beat SU this fall at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 26 at 7 p.m. will play for hours. .
Behind those three are Virginia and Georgia Tech.
Last year, Steele had SU at the bottom of the ACC’s Atlantic Division. It is again behind five of the six other opponents it shared the division with.
Despite the low ranking, however, Steele writes that Syracuse will be better than expected and that he expects the Dutch to make another bowl game. According to Clutch Points, the over/under line for SU’s 2023 win total is set at 6.5.
Here’s more of what Steele wrote about the Orange.
Based on schedule
Steele rates the strength of each FBS team’s schedule differently than the NCAA. It includes two factors that the NCAA does not have – its own Power Ratings and the number of home and away games a team plays.
SU’s 2022 schedule was predicted to be the 12th toughest in the country ahead of the season, but in Steele’s reevaluation this year it ended up being the 39th toughest.
Steele has Syracuse’s 2023 schedule No. 63 strength in the country, while the NCAA has No. 67.
The Orange has a similar difficult three-game mid-season trajectory this year (Clemson, North Carolina, Florida State) as last year (Clemson, Notre Dame, Florida State). Syracuse dropped all three of those games in 2022, two of which were in the JMA Wireless Dome.
SU will host Clemson this year, but will travel to North Carolina and FSU for arguably the two toughest games of the season.
However, the rest of the season in Syracuse doesn’t seem to be too difficult. Steele projects a 4-0 start against Colgate, Western Michigan, Purdue and Army. After the road trip to FSU, the Orange will play against Virginia Tech (away), Boston College (home), Pittsburgh (neutral, NYC), Georgia Tech (away), and Wake Forest (home).
Last year, the schedule seemed manageable to start and finish rough, and that’s how the season went, Steele writes. The back of the schedule (this year) is more manageable.
On rankings of position groups
Steele creates group rankings for the entire FBS as well as within each conference.
Syracuse returns seven starters on each side of the ball, but does not fare well in Steeles unit rankings both nationally and within the ACC. Only two units and the coaching staff are in the top 10 in the conference.
The linebacking corp led by third-year starter and captain Marlowe Wax ranks among the highest among the SU’s position groups within the conference at No. 5. They are behind Clemson, Florida State and Pittsburgh and are tied with Miami and NC State. Nationally, Syracuse’s linebackers are number 30.
Next highest is the quarterback room at No. 6. Orange starter Garrett Shrader made a clear return (although he missed the spring with an injury) and QB coach turned offensive coordinator Jason Beck, boosting their ranking. Carlos Del Rio-Wilson also developed throughout the spring as he took on additional reps during Shrader’s absence, and SU picked up former Delaware Gatorade Player of the Year Braden Davis from the transfer portal.
The Syracuse quarterbacks are ranked No. 26 nationally.
The coaching staff, even with the overhaul it underwent primarily on the defensive end, is No. 7 in the ACC and . He specifically writes new defensive coordinator Rocky Long, should make the defense perform above expectations, regardless of talent level.
Other positional rankings within the ACC: running backs (No. 12), receivers (No. 10), offensive line (No. 12), defensive line (No. 10), defensive backs (No. 14), and special teams (No. 13) .
On the ACC as a whole
Here are a few other points Steele made about the ACC.
- He rates it as the fourth toughest conference in the country, followed only in the Power 5 by the Big 12. In 2022, the ACC finished as the fifth best conference at the bottom of Power 5.
- The conference held the No. 1 record against FCS schools last year (13-0) and in non-AQ/P5 bowl games (2-0).
- Twenty-three ACC players (including Matthew Bergeron and Garrett Williams of Syracuse) were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, the sixth-most for any conference.
- UNC is Steele’s number 10 surprise team, i.e. a team that is not in the preseason AP Top 10, but could have a good shot at the playoffs and possibly even a national championship.
- Clemson (No. 2) Florida State (No. 8), UNC (No. 21), Pittsburgh (No. 23), Miami (No. 30), and NC State (No. 37) all made Steeles preseason Top 40.
Contact Emily Leiker at any time: E-mail | Twitter

