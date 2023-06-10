Sports
Chelsea legend Petr Cech joins third tier ice hockey club Oxford City Stars
Chelsea legend Petr Cech joins third-tier ice hockey club Oxford City Stars as a goalkeeper, his third team in the sport since retiring from football
- Petr Cech has started playing ice hockey since he retired from football in 2019
- The Chelsea legend has now joined Oxford City Stars, his third team in the sport
- He hoped to help his new side with their ‘great ambitions’ as a goalkeeper
Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech has joined third tier ice hockey club Oxford City Stars for the 2023/34 season.
It is the 41-year-old’s third team in the sport since he retired from football in 2019, having previously represented Guildford Phoenix and Chelmsford Chieftains.
Unsurprisingly, the man who holds the record for number of clean sheets in the Premier League plays as a goalkeeper in ice hockey, a sport he first played while growing up in the Czech Republic.
He has trained with the NHL franchise Chicago Blackhawks in the past and was named man of the match in his first post-football game for Guildford in 2019 when he saved two penalties in a shoot-out win.
After joining the Stars, who play in the same league as his previous team, the Chieftains, and finished two places lower in South Division One last season, told the club website: “I am very much looking forward to a new chapter with Oxford City Stars.
Chelsea legend Petr Cech has joined the third tier ice hockey team Oxford City Stars
It is the 41-year-old’s third team in the sport having previously represented Guildford Phoenix and Chelmsford Chieftains
“I’ve heard good things about the club and I’m looking forward to playing with some of my ex-teammates again.
“Obviously Oxford has big ambitions and I hope I can help them with that. Personally, I look forward to building on the experience with Chelmsford Chieftains in NIHL1 last season and helping the team to new heights next season.”
Shane Moore, the club’s head of hockey operations, was looking forward to welcoming Cech’s “magnetic personality” and supporting him to inspire “the next generation” of hockey players.
The Stars have certainly gained a character that knows how to win trophies as the Czech international bagged 14 major honors in his time at Arsenal and Chelsea.
He is also the most capped player in his country with 124, and was named Czech Footballer of the Year nine times.
Cech took up a role as technical and performance advisor at Chelsea immediately after his retirement in 2019, a role he took on alongside his first ice hockey appearances, but left his former side in 2022 following the acquisition of Todd Boehly.
|
