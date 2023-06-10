No divisions helps the Buckeyes





The Ohio State football team has learned who their Big Ten opponents will be in 2024 and 2025. Much of that schedule reveals that there will be no more divisions. Gone are the days of the Big Ten East and Big Ten West. Now the top two teams from the conference will compete in the Big Ten Championship. You’d think that would make the road to a Big Ten Championship more difficult for Ohio State’s football team. That’s the case, but it’s not all bad. In fact, this move is good for the Buckeyes. Why would a move that would make it harder for them to win the conference be a good thing? That’s a good thing, because now they don’t have to win the conference to make the College Football Playoff. Once it’s expanded to 12, that wouldn’t be necessary anyway. Adding two stronger teams in USC and UCLA to the conference, along with playing a really good team in the Big Ten Championship, would give Ohio State more leeway if they lost a game. Of course we don’t want fans to ever see them lose a game in a season. We have high hopes for this football program at Ohio State. At the same time, a loss to a great USC, TTUN, or Penn State team wouldn’t sink them like it did in the past. Now the Buckeyes can afford a loss and maybe even two and still have a chance to play for a national championship. Does that devalue the regular season? Absolute. But that gives the Buckeyes a better chance of winning it all, and that’s all we really care about, right? I actually wish the CFP hadn’t expanded because of that regular season devaluation, but we’re way past that point. Because they don’t have divisions, the Big Ten has the best chance of getting multiple teams in the current CFP, as well as the future expanded ones.

