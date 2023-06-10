Sports
Tennis and Cramps: Origins and Insights
We poor amateur tennis players have only a marginal chance to experience what the champions feel on the best courses in the world. Carlos Alcaraz’s cramp at the start of the third set of his Roland-Garros semifinal is the exception that proves the rule.
It has happened to all of us, and sometimes in the most unlikely of circumstances, to feel a calf or thigh slip out of its task, contract uncontrollably, and give us the gait of a crippled duck wandering aimlessly through brambles.
Even though cramps sometimes crop up in tennis legend Michael Chang against Ivan Lendl in 1989, Shuzo Matsuoka at the US Open in 1995 – or just Holger Rune against Alex de Minaur in Acapulco this season – they were not part of the season. of the scenarios between the two best players in the world, hyper-prepared physical beasts, including Alcaraz, winner of the US Open in September 2002 after 19 sets played with great intensity in seven days.
Cramp is not an injury
Cramps are nevertheless a complex condition – not an ‘injury’, as there is no trauma to repair – difficult to anticipate, almost impossible to overcome in real time (hence the 6-1, 6-1 loss suffered by Alcaraz after his call to the physio) and in which physical factors are not more important than nervous ones.
“There are four factors that contribute to cramping,” explains Florian Patalagoitya sports physiotherapist in Paris who has worked with Serena Williams for many years:
“1- An individual can be more or less susceptible to it. We still don’t know if it is related exclusively to muscle fibers;
2- For a long time, cramps have been associated with a lack of hydration, but we talk about it less and less. We’ve seen athletes who were completely dehydrated and had no cramping at all – and the opposite is true;
3- What is known as an electrolyte imbalance can cause cramps: especially sodium deficiency, which is why we use sports drinks that contain salt, magnesium and potassium;
4- And finally, the most likely hypothesis: neuromuscular disorders, i.e. lack of muscle control by the spinal cord.”
Since the nerves are involved in the problem, cramps are more likely to occur when the athlete is under stress
Florian Patalagoity
In this regard, cramping is less of a physical injury than a mental one. “Since the nerves are involved in the problem, cramps are more likely to occur when the athlete is under stress.
In the case of Carlos Alcaraz, everything points to this statement. The Spaniard may be the world No. 1, but he had never played the Big Three in a Grand Slam, this was his second semifinal in a major and he was the pre-match and tournament favorite. He had no qualms about admitting so much at the press conference.
To understand cramps, you must understand that the automatisms that cause muscles to contract or relax are controlled not by the brain but by the spinal cord, through the neuro-miscular bundles that form the connections between the nerves and the muscles.
“When you play tennis,” explains Patalagoity, “it’s your brain that sees the ball, directs your movements, determines your placement and gesture, and visualizes where you want to place the ball. But the last millisecond action is controlled by the nerves via mechanoreceptors that act as both an accelerator and a brake, just like in a car. A cramp is a neuromuscular dysfunction in which the accelerator pedal is pressed too hard.”
“A disruption in the muscular automation process”
A well-known online dictionary speaks of “explosive hyperactivity of the motor nerves”. “We could also talk about a disruption in the muscular automation process,” adds Patalagoity.
In very prosaic terms, when a headless chicken continues its race to the first obstacle or the head of a decapitated person still emits some facial expression, it’s because the nerves are still functioning autonomously, independent of the brain. Even if chilling, these examples illustrate that the disconnection between the brain and muscles reveals the existence of a relationship between nerves and muscles that is independent of the conscious or unconscious will of individuals.
No one knows exactly what needs to be done to get rid of it. A therapist who says, “You’ve got cramps, you won’t get them next time,” is a mythmaker.
Florian Patalagoity
“What we know about cramps today is known and measured thanks to experiments on animals and muscle fibers from dead humans,” says Patalgoity. “No one has been able to measure all this on an athlete during a competition. And no one knows exactly what needs to be done to get rid of it. A therapist who says, “You’ve got cramps, you won’t get them next time,” is a mythmaker.
The bad news for Carlos Alcaraz is that if he is prone to cramp – he had a cramp when he won the US Open against Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2021 – there is no magic formula to protect him from another incident of this nature. Being very well prepared physically is no protection. Daniil Medvedev’s coach Eric Hernandez had this to say about the cramps the future world No. 1 feels in Miami in 2021: “You never know what stress can do to a player. This morning’s practice was physically tougher than any three-set match.
In terms of prevention, “You can give a player a pre-match massage to make sure all muscles are as loose as possible and that they aren’t tense going into the game,” says Patalagoity. But this precaution does not affect the behavior of the nerves in extreme situations.
The best tool Alcaraz can and will use is experience. “If you take two players who put in the same effort, who are prepared in the same way, but one is used to this kind of effort and the other is not, the one who is not used to it is 10 times more likely to have a cramp,” explains Patalagoity out.
“The intensity was huge and we both felt it in our legs,” said Novak Djokovic after the semi-final. But for the Serbian it was his 45th Grand Slam semifinal and 12th at Roland Garros. Alcaraz has only played 35 best-of-five-set matches. In nine Grand Slam tournaments.
