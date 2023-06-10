Sports
In the finally competitive Stanley Cup final, Vegas may still have an edge over Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) The sour taste in the wake of their Stanley Cup Final Game 3 loss is gone for the Vegas Golden Knights, who quickly moved on to enjoy the nearby sea breeze.
They breathe easy going 2-1 on the Florida Panthers in the series, fully knowing that they have been the better team thus far. A day off the ice and away from the rink, but not too far from hockey on this big stage, the Golden Knights are calm, cool and confident as they head into Game 4 on Saturday night with another chance to hoist the Cup.
Wouldn’t change much. There’s no need, Coach Bruce Cassidy said Friday morning from his team’s beachfront hotel. We wouldn’t beat ourselves up (Game 3). We’re going to do what we’ve always done. We are going to work to get better and grow our game and hopefully get better.
The Golden Knights have lost just once in a row in this playoff run, as they led 3–0 over Dallas in the Western Conference Finals. What followed was their best performance of the entire season.
That’s still the blueprint, which could come in handy since that was also a road game. But there are still elements of what Vegas totally does in this series giving players confidence, anything from a surprising 6 of 17 on the power play and a perfect 12 of 12 on the penalty kill to clear Sergei Bobrovsky early and even Ivan Barbashev hitting the post late in the third period on Thursday.
We definitely feel there’s been a lot more good than bad in the first three games, Cassidy said. The guys know what’s at stake. It will mostly be what we’ve been doing, 90% of how we want to play.
The other 10%, the adjustments that make up the chess game during a playoff series, is also easy to identify. Forward Keegan Kolesar, whose cracking hit on Matthew Tkachuk knocked out Florida’s leading scorer for much of Game 3 due to the concussion protocol, pointed out that the Golden Knights gave up three goals at equal strength as an anomaly.
That’s not like us, Kolesar said. That’s something that should be cleaned up. We wouldn’t put ourselves down on it. We know we’ll get better at it next game, but there’s very few critiques we can probably do to help ourselves.
They can also make it a priority again to create South Florida rush hour for Bobrovsky, who returned to his form from the second and third rounds. in a giant leap back from being pulled in Game 2, stopping 25 of 27 shots.
Bobrovsky’s brilliance is just one of the reasons the Panthers score high after Carter Verhaeghe’s goal brought them back in the series to make them 7-0 in overtime this postseason. There are also Tkachuk’s latest exploits in the playoffs: setting up new father Brandon Montours’ goal early in Game 3, scoring with 2:17 left in regulation to tie it and screening Vegas goaltender Adin Hill. to clear the way for Verhaeghe to find the net.
Coach Paul Maurice said the win gave his team a chance, and that’s enough for him now. He shrugged off any idea that the Panthers might have found control of the series, saying they didn’t even feel that way as they set out to beat Toronto. in five games and an overwhelming Carolina.
The image that just came to mind was a frog reaching up and smothering an alligator or something. I have it where I want it, said Maurice. No, we scraped and clawed shift by shift. Were not looking for control.
Veteran Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb agreed with the idea that he and his teammates are in control after establishing it earlier in the series.
Win Game 4, it’s 3-1: That’s a pretty big lead, McNabb said. They got a little momentum going by winning the last game. It ends after the game. Both teams get the chance to regroup. We know what’s at stake for Game 4, and it’s a big game for us.
AP Sports Writer Tim Reynolds in Sunrise, Florida contributed to this report.
Follow AP Hockey writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter https://twitter.com/SWhyno
AP NHL Playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup And https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
