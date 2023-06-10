Roberts sets school record, finishes fifth at Nationals – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site





Austin, Texas. — Giano Roberts set a school record, finishing in fifth place with a time of 13.31 on the final day of the men’s competition at the NCAA Championship Meet. His performance earned him first-team All-America honors for the third consecutive time and gave Clemson four points to finish 47th overall. The men’s 4×400 meter relay of Wanya McCoy, D’Andre Anderson, Aman Thornton and Tarees Rhoden who set the ACC record on Wednesday did not finish the race. The game closes on Saturday, as Lashanna Graham will be Clemson’s only competitor on the final day. She will contest the 400 meters hurdles after setting a personal best of 56.02 on Thursday. Action airs on ESPN2. FULL RESULTS FRIDAY RESULTS Giano Roberts set the school record in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.31, finishing fifth overall. He earned his third consecutive first-team All-America recognition at the event. He won the 60-meter hurdles in the 2023 indoor season and is a two-time outdoor All-American in 2023 as a member of the 4×100-meter relay that finished 11th on Wednesday.

The 4 × 400 m relay of Wanya McCoy, D’Andre Anderson, Aman Thornton and Tarees Rhoden miscarried in the second transfer of the baton and did not finish the race. THURSDAY RESULTS Marie Forbes threw 63.62 yards in the hammer throw to finish 14th overall. She earned second-team All-America honors. It’s her first outdoor All-America nod, as she was a first-team All-American in weight throw this indoor season.

Lashanna Graham ran a personal best of 56.02 in the 400 meters hurdles to finish second in her heat and automatically qualify for the final. She will compete for the National Championship at 10:27 p.m. Saturday WEDNESDAY RESULTS The men’s 4 × 400 m relay of Wanya McCoy, Aman Thornton, D’Andre Anderson and Tarees Rhoden ended the day with a bang, setting the school and ACC record in the 4 × 400 m relay. They will compete for the National Championship at 11:21 PM

Giano Roberts ran a personal best of 13.35 in the 110 meters hurdles to advance to the finals of the event. That time is number 2 in school history, just 0.04 seconds off Duane Ross’s school record. He will compete for the National Championship on Friday at 9:42 PM.

The men’s 4×100-meter relay of Giano Roberts, Cameron Rose, Guinove Joanus and Wanya McCoy earned second-team All-America honors by finishing 11th overall with a time of 38.72.

Ethan Cocco threw 65.49 yards in the javelin throw to finish 21st overall. He garnered honorable mention All-America honors.

Cameron Rose finished 17th overall with a time of 20.51 in the 200-meter dash. He is an honorable mention for All-America honors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://clemsontigers.com/nationals-day-3/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos