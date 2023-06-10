Cameron Green stuns the cricketing world with age-old catch in World Test Championship final

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has made one of cricket’s biggest catches with a stunning try against India in the World Test Championship final on Friday.

Green held on to a screamer to take down Ajinkya Rahane for 89 with an effort that had to be seen to be believed. He reached out and picked up a Pat Cummins ball that had flown off Rahane’s bat and seemed to go way past him at the gully.

That’s a catch for the ages, former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden said in commentary.

Social media lit up after the incredible effort.

Wow. The ball was behind him. Insane, wrote one fan.

Australia overcame a morning of sloppiness by knocking out India for 296 to take a first innings lead of 173 runs in the final of the World Test Championship.

After spilling three chances in the first session and Pat Cummins being denied a second wicket by a no-ball before lunch on day three, Australia followed suit more methodically.

Guilty of spilling the easiest catch of the day in the morning, Green started with his incredible catch.

Cameron Green celebrates after years of making a catch. Credit: Getty Images / Seven

Rahane had been the luckiest of India’s batsmen, surviving a lbw at 17 on Thursday night when Cummins went too far.

He was also knocked down by David Warner after a miscommunication with wicket-keeper Alex Carey on Friday morning, during a period when the Indian star took it to Australia.

He regularly skinned the ball through offside, particularly pleased against both Green and Nathan Lyon in a 119-run tally with Shardul Thakur.

Cummins then cleared Umesh Yadav as he bowled him on five to finish 3-83, before Green (2-44) removed Shardul Thakur on 51.

Mitchell Starc finished 2-71 after trailing Mohammed Shami to end the innings.

Scott Boland (2-47) was again close to Australia’s best with the ball, taking the wicket from KS Bharat (five) in the first over on Friday to further cement his Ashes claims.

The Victorian sewed the ball back a good length to clear Bharats off the stump, the kind of ball Steve Smith described on Thursday as most dangerous in England with Boland’s shorter stature.

Scott Boland celebrates after taking Shubman Gill’s wicket. Credit: Getty Images

Australia expects to have Josh Hazlewood back next Friday for the first test at Edgbaston.

All eight Bolands Tests have come with one of the front lines unavailable, but with each England Test he moved closer to selection.

Data from analysts CricViz shows Boland has delivered 56 percent of balls on a good line and length over the past three years, a higher ratio than any other Test bowler.

Boland was unlucky not to have a second wicket in the opening of the day as he dropped Thakur to a jumping Usman Khawaja at third slip.

Thakur then survived a second chance in eight, when Green dropped the regulation catch at the gully at Cummins.

And the Indian No. 8 got lucky again as he was trapped by Cummins before lunch, only for replays to show that the Australian captain had gone too far.

It was one of six no-balls for Cummins, a problem he must resolve before the Ashes.

