Critical recruiting weekend for the Seminoles





Pioneering official visitor weekend FSU football is gearing up for another sensational official visitor weekend as four-star cornerbacks Cai Bates and Jameer Grimsley arrive on the Seminoles campus on Sunday, June 11. Seminole fans should also keep an eye out for the five-star wide receiver target Joshisa “JoJo” Trader of Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Florida is making a multi-day unofficial visit to FSU June 8-11. FSU coach Patrick Surtain Sr. hasn’t landed a cornerback prospect in this cycle, but he’s kept the target board at the position filled with highly rated recruits. Is Bates a dark horse to commit to FSU? Bates is a prospect from Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida who Coach Surtain Sr. on February 28, 2023. The interest was mutual for the defender when he unofficially visited the Seminoles on March 7, 2023. However, the Orlando resident has a busy schedule of official visits in June. He will visit Tennessee on June 16-18 and LSU on June 23-25. Bates just concluded his journey with the Alabama Crimson Tide this past weekend. Do the Seminoles stand a chance at Grimsley? Grimsley has also been one to offer FSU after Surtain Sr. was adopted on January 18, 2023. Grimsley, listed at 6’3″ and 185 pounds, has expressed interest in Florida State, but the Seminoles have stiff competition to acquire his services. He just took an officer to North Carolina last weekend. Not to mention, Penn State (June 9-11), Alabama (June 16-18), and Michigan (June 23-25) all have scheduled official visits with the Tampa Catholic luminary. It helps that he goes straight to the state of Florida right after his visit to Penn State. It makes him think about the FSU trip longer since it’s a break between the official visits from the Seminoles and Crimson Tide. Conclusion It’s a huge weekend for Coach Surtain Sr. to demonstrate his recruiting prowess. It’s also a chance for Ron Dugans to flex his muscles on the recruiting trail and acquire a fifth receiver prospect this cycle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chopchat.com/2023/06/09/fsu-football-pivotal-recruiting-weekend-for-the-seminoles/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos