Swiatek vs Muchova LIVE stream: French Open 2023 latest tennis scores, updates and results





Djokovic “isn’t thinking about calendar battle” after reaching Roland Garros final Sign up for our free sports newsletter for all the latest on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up for our free sports email for the latest news Iga Swiatek takes on Karolina Muchova in the French Open final at Roland Garros as the world number 1 defends her women’s singles title. Swiatek is aiming for a third French Open title and fourth grand slam overall, while the Pole could become the first woman to defend the Roland Garros title since Justine Henin in 2007. The 22-year-old has yet to drop a set at the Paris clay these two weeks but were pushed hard by Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semis. Swiatek was expected to face Aryna Sabalenka in the final, but the world No. 2 was stunned by Muchova in the semifinals. The unseeded Czech saved match point and battled from 5-2 in the deciding set to reach her first grand slam final, but remains a huge underdog against Swiatek on Court Philippe Chatrier. Follow live updates from Swiatek vs Muchova in the French Open final below. French Open final LIVE: Latest Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova updates Show latest update



1686404836 French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova final score * Iga Swiatek 4-2 Karolina Muchova Ooh. A costly first double foul from Muchova puts Swiatek back in the game at 30-30. Big point – and Muchova scores after the base rally! Breaking point: great shot from Muchova! She leans into the backhand down the line with Swiatek sent to the other side, and puts it away. Another wide storage, Swiatek nets. Super impressive from Swiatek though, with the Pole following up a barrage of heavy forehands with a nice touch to the net. Back to deuce. Muchova drop shot! Excellent – Swiatek couldn’t get there in time. And that’s a great grasp from Muchova. Impressive variation again, dragging Swiatek into the net with the dropshot and then putting the winner away past Swiatek. Jamie BraidwoodJune 10, 2023 2:47 PM 1686404332 French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova final score Iga Swiatek 4-1 Karolina Muchova* Swiatek’s service play continues: Muchova follows a forehand to slide and clear the volley perfectly. Muchova then drops her racket after a backhand drifts – but throws another nice volley at the net to stay in play! Muchova is inches from the baseline on deuce and Swiatek then gets the grip with a brilliant deep forehand – which Muchova scores. Super game, super hold from Swiatek. That was an opportunity for Muchova, who led 0-30 and then had a break point. But the Czech plays well. Jamie BraidwoodJune 10, 2023 2:38 PM 1686404176 French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova final score Iga Swiatek 3-1 Karolina Muchova* Muchova does well to confuse her approach as Swiatek pushes a forehand long – then Swiatek hits a smash from midcourt over the baseline! Chance for Muchova at 0-30, but Muchova makes a mistake on the forehand and then Swiatek does well to dig out a Muchova drop shot and clear the winner. Another unforced error from Muchova – chased by Swiatek – but the world number 1 can’t get a grip as a backhand drifts out down the line. The first deuce: but Swiatek grabs the forehand and now Muchova gets a break point! Swiatek saves it with a stunning backhand that was fired into Muchova’s feet just as the Czech came into the net. Jamie BraidwoodJune 10, 2023 2:36 PM 1686403808 French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova final score *Iga Swiatek 3-1 Karolina Muchova Swiatek wins the opening point with tremendous depth in Muchova’s forehand – the world number 1 dominates the rallies to start this final. Disturbingly Muchova and the world number 43 shoot wide on the forehand – a 15-30 chance for Swiatek. Ace of Muchova! That was necessary. Muchova’s drop shot – Swiatek reaches the ball, but Muchova fires the ball into the open field. That’s better. Swiatek then floats long on the backhand and Muchova gets on the board. A nice grip to calm the nerves. Jamie BraidwoodJune 10, 2023 2:30 PM 1686403455 French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova final score Iga Swiatek 3-0 Karolina Muchova* Swiatek gratefully accepts Muchova’s mistakes – at least three in this game. The unseeded Czech is shooting but has yet to find her range, but Swiatek also takes time away from her. Swiatek hasn’t put a foot wrong so far. Jamie BraidwoodJune 10, 2023 2:24 PM 1686403283 French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova final score *Iga Swiatek 2-0 Karolina Muchova Swiatek picks out Muchova at the net with a nice forehand pass down the line, then fires back to Muchova to force the foul. Another big return from Swiatek! The defending champion hits back at Muchova and the Czech is unable to adapt. Breakpoint – Swiatek stays patient in the rally and Muchova goes long! Swiatek gets the opening break. Jamie BraidwoodJune 10, 2023 2:21 PM 1686403065 French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova final score Iga Swiatek 1-0 Karolina Muchova* Swiatek wins the first long rally in an interesting first look at the aggression of the world number 1 against Muchova’s check, invention and defense. Then Swiatek clears a forehand winner from the center of the court. Muchova shows in a flash how to trouble Swiatek with a surprise drop shot – then follows up with a huge forehand to blast a volley over the net. A nice start already – but Swiatek gets the hang of things as Muchova’s backhand return fades. Jamie BraidwoodJune 10, 2023 2:17 PM 1686402745 French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova final score Iga Swiatek 0-0 Karolina Muchova Swiatek has so far spent almost FIVE fewer hours on court than Muchova, with the Czech having played more than 12 hours in total in her six games leading up to the final. Swiatek hasn’t dropped a set yet, remember. Jamie BraidwoodJune 10, 2023 2:12 PM 1686402437 French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova Good to see Court Philippe Chatrier packed from the start this afternoon – that hasn’t always been the case at the French Open this year. Iga Swiatek wins the coin toss and will serve after the warm-up. Jamie BraidwoodJune 10, 2023 2:07 PM 1686402224 French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova Here we go! The players are in the tunnel and ready to hit the field. Swiatek puts on her headphones, as usual, and looks focused. Muchova will be out first. Jamie BraidwoodJune 10, 2023 2:03 PM

