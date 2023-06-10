Swiatek vs Muchova, French Open 2023 Womens Final: Preview, Head-to-head Record, Streaming Info

Iga Swiatek will face Karolina Muchova in the women’s singles final of the 2023 French Open at Roland-Garros in Paris on Saturday.

Iga Swiatek will face Karolina Muchova in the women’s singles final of the 2023 French Open at Roland-Garros in Paris on Saturday.

Top seed Iga Swiatek will attempt to win her third French Open title in four years on Saturday, joining an exclusive club of three-time winners including Serena Williams and Monica Seles.

FRENCH OPEN 2023 WOMEN ONLY LIVE UPDATES

But the 22-year-old Pole faces an unexpected hurdle in the final with unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova who has defied injury and has a chance to book her first Grand Slam final.

Swiatek is the overwhelming favourite. He has unlocked the secrets of Parisian clay court with a modern game that encompasses aggressive play, sublime movement and unparalleled perception and anticipation of the ball.

When and where can you watch the 2023 French Open women’s singles final between Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova?

The live broadcast of the 2023 French Open women’s singles final between Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova begins on Saturday, June 10 at 6:30 PM IST. The match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network and streamed live Sony Live And yo tv apps.

She has cemented her status as the world’s best player, having also won the US Open title last year.

With the ability to fire off winners even under extreme pressure, Swiatek has few real challengers in the women’s game right now.

She’s not the muscular athlete that Williams was, but what she lacks in raw strength she makes up for in sheer athleticism, with her game earning the nickname Igas Bagel Factory, due to her ability to dominate matches and win sets without letting her opponent down. on the scoreboard.

On Saturday, however, she faces a different puzzle than the one she solves week in and week out during the tour.

26-year-old Muchova, whose career was plagued by injuries, stunned the tennis world by beating world number two Aryna Sabalenka in three sets after saving a match point in their semifinal on Thursday.

ALLROUND GAME

That was where the world could really see what her game is all about.

It’s not a baseline force that has dominated the sport for a long time.

I really like her game, honestly, Swiatek said of her opponent, who defeated the Pole in their only meeting in 2019.

I really respect her, and she’s a player who can do anything. She has a great feeling. She can also speed up the game.

She plays with that kind of freedom in her movements and has great technique. So I’ve watched her games and I feel like I know her game pretty well.

Muchova doesn’t like to be pushed back and certainly doesn’t have a one-dimensional game.

Against Sabalenka, she used her amazing one-handed backhand to counter her opponent’s tremendous power on the forehand.

She also landed drop shots to force her to the net where she outclassed the Belarusian, demonstrating what is arguably the most natural volleying ability in the women’s game.

I think I have it like that in everything in life, I don’t really want to be like anyone else, Muchova said.

Her career record against the top three players speaks for itself, winning all five encounters and losing none.

Whether she can match that form against Swiatek remains to be seen, but for those lucky fans on Court Philippe Chatrier, the stage is set for a clash of styles and what could prove to be the most entertaining match of the entire tournament.

HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Muchova leads the head-to-head record against Swiatek by winning their only encounter 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the round of 32 of Prague Open in 2019.