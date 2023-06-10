Sports
India or IPL? When you say franchise cricket, forget WTC final’: Shastri | Cricket
Australia made hitting look easy on the green-top Oval course for the first two days of the World Test Championship final against India, but Rohit Sharma and his side failed to emulate the same. Other than Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur, and Ravindra Jadeja to some extent, none of the other batters seemed set against the Aussie offense. The top league, consisting of the captain, along with Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara scored just 71 runs between them as India fell by 4 runs in 18.2 overs. After the top-order collapse, former India coach Ravi Shastri took a brutal dig at the Indian batsmen and BCCI with a comment about IPL. (Live score between India and Australia, final day 4 of WTC 2023)
The bowlers leaked 469 runs in the first innings before India sent down four in short order. Three of the top-order hitters had arrived fresh from IPL, and two of them were on top form with a century long. Still, they failed to replicate their white ball shape in the traditional format, which ultimately hurt India.
Speaking to Star Sports, Shastri left Team India furious and asked them to set their priorities right between IPL and national duty. He said: you have to set your priorities, don’t you? What is the priority? India or franchise cricket? That’s for you to decide. Say franchise cricket, forget this (WTC final). If this is important then the BCCI as the custodian of the sport is in charge. There should be a clause in the IPL contract that if they need a player from the IPL for the sake of India, they have the right to do so.
Place the clause first, then ask the franchisees to decide how much to invest. That’s very important. You are the keeper of the sport. You control cricket in the country,” he added.
This is not the first time Shastri has brought up this topic. In fact, he has repeatedly urged the Indian players on their way to the WTC finals to take care of their workload management and form during the tough IPL season. In fact, a similar message was sent to BCCI and also to the selectors to interfere with the franchises and their procedures in view of the WTC finals.
