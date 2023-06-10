Kansas State football target Kaedin Massey thrives in an eight-man game

Kaedin Massey wants to set the record straight on one thing when it comes to eight-man football. Namely, that it is still football.

“I feel like there’s a big misconception about eight-man where people think it’s just a whole different game,” said Massey, a lineman at Lyndon High School, and one of Kansas’ top-rated players for the Class or 2024. “But in reality, you block the same thing (and) you deal with the same thing.”

Massey is eminently qualified to speak about the differences between the eight-man game and the traditional eleven-man game. It wasn’t until last year that Lyndon followed the lead of so many smaller Kansas high schools, where declining enrollment forced them to downsize.

But as the Tigers transitioned seamlessly to eight men, going 7-3 and advancing to the second round of the Division I playoffs, it was a whole new challenge for the six-foot-tall, 275-pound Massey. He could no longer simply manipulate opposing linemen.

Related:Junction City standout Michael Boganowski is nearing the end of the hiring process

“You’re dealing with a lot less size because it’s more of a faster game,” said Massey, who plays tackle on offense and nose guard on defense for the Tigers. “You have to be agile and you have to be fundamentally sound because if you make mistakes or lose the one-on-one in front of you, there’s not much behind you to save you.”

Adaptation to the eight-man game

While eight-man linemen are often overlooked by college recruiters, Massey said the move last year actually helped him develop and may have increased his stock as a Division I prospect. As evidenced by his 13 Power Five scholarship offers, it certainly didn’t hurt.

“I think the adjustment has really helped me become a fast learner,” said Massey, who is making his first official recruiting visit to Mississippi this weekend. “Because I played 11-man all the time, and it seemed like once I got the hang of high school football after my sophomore year, we switched to 8-man.

“So it feels like this transition has allowed me to learn and pick things up really quickly.”

Massey has also continued to maintain one hand in the 11-man game by attending multiple college summer camps.

More:Kansas State Football announces tee times for four of its first five games

“That’s very helpful because if you come from a small school, your name isn’t mentioned as much as, say, a 6A school,” he said. “But going to camps like this and being able to perform and perform for people with some big names really helps get your name out there.

“For me it’s more about going to the camps and developing skills than getting my name out there. Every time you go to a camp, you take something new with you to get better with.”

Kaedin Massey is nearing a final decision

Name recognition is no longer an issue for Massey, a three-star candidate and one of Kansas’ top five recruits for the Class of 2024. He is also approaching a major decision.

After returning from Ole Miss, he heads to Nebraska on Tuesday and Oklahoma next weekend, then wraps things up June 23-25 ​​at Kansas State.

“My personal deadline is July 1,” he said. “I intend to commit to something, to complete everything before my last season.

“I feel like I owe it to my community to give it my all for this final season.”

More:How Kansas State Football looks ahead to the changing of the guard on the offensive line

When Massey was in Salina for the Sharp Performance Top Prospects camp on May 30, he had narrowed his list down to six schools, with Kansas and Michigan State also in the mix. But this past week, KU fell out of contention when he traded his scheduled visit to Lawrence for Ole Miss.

“I wouldn’t say they’re in the picture anymore,” Massey said of the Jayhawks. “I have the utmost respect for their coaching staff and they are doing great things there, but I didn’t think it was a good fit for me.”

K-State, on the other hand, is very much in the game.

Kansas State still in the mix

“I really like the family aspect and they have proven time and time again to be a good player development program,” said Massey.

That said, Massey is not naming a front runner just yet. He’s already unofficially attended all four schools, so the next few weeks will be all about hearing their latest sales pitches.

Related:Kansas State Football wins bet of top state high school in 2024 running back

“You’re looking for something different from every school,” he said. “Now that K-State is in a position, you want to interact with the players more and get to know them. You’ve already had time with the unofficials to meet the coaches and talk to them and things like that.

“A school further away, like Ole Miss, where you haven’t been that much, you’re looking more for a closing statement, a deeper look under the hood.”

Overall, Massey added, he’s enjoyed the process.

“I’m really excited over the next few weeks to get out there and wrap things up and really come to a decision,” he said. “That way you know that that personal deadline you’ve set is approaching.

“So you want to go there and have a good time, but you also have to make sure that by the time you get out of that school, you need to know a little bit more to make a decision when it’s done.”

Based in Salina, Arne Green covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett Network. He can be reached at[email protected]or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

Based in Salina, Arne Green covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett Network. He can be reached at[email protected]or on Twitter at @arnegreen.