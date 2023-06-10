Serbian Novak Djokovic, Nikola Jokic having a moment in tennis, NBA





MIAMI Late Monday night, Serbia could have the French Open champion and an NBA champion. Novak Djokovic will play for the French Open tennis title against Casper Ruud on Sunday and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic could win his first NBA title on Monday in Game 5 of the Final against Miami. On Friday, Djokovic won his semifinal in four sets against Carlos Alcaraz, and later in the day, Jokic and the Nuggets took a 3-1 series lead with a 108-95 victory over the Heat. After Denver’s win, Jokic acknowledged that he had received a text message from Djokovic that may pass Rafael Nadal as the all-time leader in wins in the men’s majors with 23. Actually he texted me, he really did. Yes, he texted me, Jokic said. Real. He didn’t lie. Yes, of course he is great at his sport and he makes history every time. Probably he will go down as one of the best ever, if not the best ever. He has a good chance to win another one. Follow every match: Latest NBA Scores and Schedules FRENCH OPEN:Djokovic proves he can still endure the rigors of tennis in French Open semifinal victory He’s just a great sport and to have him as a compatriot representing us in the world, I think it’s a great honor, and I think the people of Serbia are very happy that we have him as our compatriot. Before the NBA Finals started, Djokovic told Fanduel, I don’t think anyone can do what he’s doing right now. He is definitely the best basketball player in the world and I applaud him immensely. He’s a great guy, he’s the pride of Serbia and we’re so proud of him. We hope he can win his first ring. Atlanta Hawks guard and compatriot Bogdan Bogdanovic attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Since freshman year, whoever spoke my language or I’m trying to keep in touch or whatever, some guys maybe a little more, some guys a little less, Jokic said. But I try to keep in touch with everyone. Serbia will play in the FIBA ​​World Cup later this summer, but Jokic has not committed to joining the roster. Even if Jokic doesn’t play, Serbia should field an experienced team that could medal.

