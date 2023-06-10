



Deposit this under possible smoke screen. But a league source just shared this piece of San Jose Sharks Draft Combine buzz: Rumor has it that Will Smith is flying to San Jose for a tour. He sounds like the Sharks man. Now take this with a grain of salt. I trust my source, otherwise I wouldn’t have shared his text, but he’s just relaying what he heard. Remember, it’s a rumor. I believe this is assuming the Chicago Blackhawks will take Connor Bedard first overall, the Anaheim Ducks Adam Fantilli at number 2 and the Columbus Blue Jackets Leo Carlsson third overall. That’s the general consensus in the industry right now, and Smith, Matvei Michkov and David Reinbacher would be some of the most likely options for the San Jose Sharks at No. 4. Smith is a forward-first centerman, who scored 127 points in just 60 games for the USNTDP last season. He followed that with a tournament-leading 20 points in just seven games for the gold medal-winning Team USA at the U18 World Junior Championships. High, high offensive motor skills, creativity. Killer shot, vision, an NHL scout told San Jose Hockey Now last month. Scouts Talk Michkov, Carlsson, Smith’s Strengths and Weaknesses Also connecting the dots between Smith and the San Jose Sharks? He’s a boy from Boston. He spent a year in high school with my oldest son before going to college [USNTDP]shared Sharks GM Mike Grier. Grier happy with No. 4 pick, talks Michkov, Carlsson, Smith (+) When you choose that high, you really find comfort in choosing what you know. I know the boy personally, I know everyone around this boy, another NHL scout told SJHN. With the Massachusetts thing you’re right, Grier and Fitzgerald, Tim Burke of course, if they pass on Will Smith, it won’t be for lack of information. They will have more than anyone. Grier, director of player personnel Scott Fitzgerald and senior advisor Tim Burke are all from Massachusetts. Anyway, where is the polarizing Michkov or fast-rising defender Reinbacher? According to this source, with the fifth overall pick, the Montreal Canadiens may have a surprise in store: it sounds like it’s Reinbacher or Leonard for Montreal. That’s Smith’s USNTDP linemate Ryan Leonard, also the younger brother of ex-Sharks winger John Leonard. As for Michkov? Like many, this league source suspects he won’t get past the Washington Capitals at No. 8. Are there any character issues with Matvei Michkov? Again, take all this with a grain of salt. It’s exactly what one person heard at the Draft Combine, which ends today in Buffalo. The first round of the 2023 NHL Draft is June 28 in Nashville. Welcome to your new home for the latest San Jose Sharks news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our content for members of Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.

