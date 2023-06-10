History made when Malik Cunningham surpasses first-team All-America in triple jump

Malik Cunningham

Liam Murphy

With the best grade of his collegiate career and the seventh longest outdoor distance in school history, fifth-year Villanova athletebecame a first-team All-American in the triple jump at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday night. Cunningham soared 16.17 meters at the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, finishing seventh in his signature event and the best national finish by a Wildcats men’s athlete in one of the jumps in 44 years. Junior distance runnerfinished 11in the 1500 meters final earlier Friday night and Villanova scored two team points at the NCAA Championships with Cunningham’s top-eight finish.

The last time the Wildcats had a male athlete score in any of the jumps at the NCAA Championships was in 1979 when Nate Cooper was the national triple jump champion. Cooper was already the only athlete in school history for Cunningham on the Wildcats all-time achievement list in the triple jump. They are now paired as two of only six Villanova men’s competitors to ever be an All-American in one of the jumps. Both athletes are two-time All-Americans, with Cooper achieving back-to-back top-four outdoor finishes in 1978 (4e) and 1979 (1st). Cunningham was a second-team All-American indoor in 2022 (14e place) and made his outdoor NCAA Championships debut with an outstanding Friday night performance.

A few successful jumps that followed back-to-back attempts during the triple jump trials were all Cunningham needed to leap into history. He placed second in the order of athletes in the first of two flights in the triple jump and made an error on his first attempt of the night. Cunningham’s second jump was measured at 15.78 metres, good enough for sixth place at the time of the jump and good enough for now to have Cunningham in the top-nine who would move up from the first set of three jumps to three more attempts to do in the last. There would eventually be 10 athletes who surpassed 16 meters during the trials.

Cunningham’s career moment came on his third attempt when he descended the runway and hit a clean jump that was measured at 16.17 metres. It beat Cunningham’s current best life by two inches and his longest previous outdoor jump by seven inches. His new top score is now the seventh longest outdoor triple jump in school history and ranks ninth in the Wildcats record book. Cunningham’s jump is the longest by a Villanova athlete since Cooper’s school record of 17.10 meters on June 2, 1979, which earned him a national title.

Two flights of the triple jump started simultaneously just after 8 p.m., but the first flight was quickly well ahead of the second in the pace of jumps taken. When Cunningham’s score of 16.17 appeared on the digital results board alongside the competition, he moved up to fourth in the live standings. That was probably a strong enough figure for a spot in the final, although Cunningham had to wait several remaining jumps in both flights before he was sure his spot was secure. He finished in seventh place going into the final and there was little change in the standings as the nine athletes who advanced combined to complete a further 10 clean jumps out of a possible 27 attempts in the final.

Cunningham concluded his final collegiate season this spring with his fourth career BIG EAST title and second outdoors. He also finished second in the triple jump at the Penn Relays and placed seventh at the NCAA East Preliminary two weeks ago to secure his spot at the national championships. His two team points scored on Friday night helped the Wildcats score at the outdoor NCAA Championships for the 59e time in the last 76 seasons. Villanova is one of only 27 schools to score at least 59 times in the outdoor national meeting. The two team points for the Wildcats tied them for 61stst place in the team’s final standings. Villanova was one of two BIG EAST schools (Butler) and one of five programs in the Mid-Atlantic region (Navy, Princeton, Penn State, Fairleigh Dickinson) to earn a team finish at the meeting.

This year marked the ninth time in the past 12 seasons that the Wildcats had at least one athlete qualify for the national championship race in the 1500 meters. Murphy finished 11the in Friday night’s race with a time of 3:45.72 to cap off a remarkable year of racing. He made his outdoor NCAA Championships debut this week and will be a second-team All-American in the 1500 meters when those honors are officially announced next week. Murphy’s finish marks the 36e time that Villanova has had an All-American in the 1500 meters.

The first half of Friday night’s championship race was a physical race with many jockeying for position amidst a crowded pack of 12 runners. Murphy was cornered with several runners around him approaching the 700m mark and it looked like he was going to go out with two laps to go. Such a move didn’t quite happen at the time, but a lap later, as the field approached the bell, Murphy found himself near the back of the pack and had no choice but to swing wide to give himself a chance to get into the battle in the last 400 metres.

As in the semis two nights earlier, Murphy had to get out as far as the middle of lane three to get to the front of the pack; he actually took a few steps in Friday’s race where his right foot landed on the line for lane four. It was a viable strategy and when the bell rang the official splits showed virtually no separation between Washington’s Joe Waskom, Wisconsin’s Adam Spencer and Murphy as the trio were within two hundredths of a second of each other with 400 yards to go. The splits showed that seven runners were still within less than a quarter of a second of the lead at the bell.

Murphy’s list of accolades for the 2022-23 league seasons makes for one of the most successful and memorable seasons by a Villanova athlete in several years. During the fall cross-country season, he was the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Individual Champion and the Mid-Atlantic Region Athlete of the Year. During the indoor season, he ran a PR of 3:55.58 in the Mile, set an indoor school record and won a BIG EAST title in the 3000 meters and anchored the Wildcats both a school record and a BIG EAST gold medal in the individual medley. relay.

What was left for an encore outside? First came his PR of 3:39.42 in the 1500 meters at Princeton, followed two weeks later by anchoring Villanova for a Championship of America title in the 4xMile relay at the Penn Relays. Then came BIG EAST titles in both the 5000 meters and 4×800 meters relay, both of which set new meet and Villanova Stadium records with respective marks of 13:43.32 and 7:17.96. Murphy was an automatic qualifier in the 1500 meters at each of the first two rounds of the event at the NCAA East Preliminary last month. For the record, he was the fastest qualifier from the East region for this week’s national championships. Murphy ran his second-fastest 1500-meter race (3:39.82) in the national semifinal two nights ago before capping off his remarkable year with the second All-America finish on Friday night.

One night of competition remains at the NCAA Championships, featuring junior women’s high jump Roschell Clayton (Montego Bay, Jamaica) in action Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Central Time).