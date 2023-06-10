Former Ohio State football players step away from Pit BBQ Grille





Though several brick-and-mortar locations of a popular barbecue chain built by four old friends have closed their doors, rib aficionados can still indulge themselves in one of Columbus’ newest dining rooms. The first Pit BBQ Grille was opened in 2016 in the Linden neighborhood by former Ohio State football players Bryant Browning and Chimdi Chekwa, along with D’Andre Martin and Mike Johnson, who quickly expanded the venture to the South Side and Clintonville. An additional location also took up space in Dublin’s North Market. Now two of the founders have left the partnership to focus on other interests, including their growing family. “We all started the restaurant concept together, which was a success. We did five or six years, went through a COVID year, there were a lot of ups and downs, and now we are moving forward,” says Chekwa, 34, a standout cornerback for the Buckeyes who went on to play for the Oakland Raiders and the Miami Dolphins. “Me and (Browning) decided to pursue other things. (Martin and Johnson) decided to focus on restaurants; they’re starting fresh and they’ve taken over the Pit brand full-time. We’re just going in two different directions, that’s it to live.” The direction Martin and Johnson chose took them to New Albany, where they continue to operate the Pit out of Bubbly Hall, which opened late last year at 6031 Central College Road. The location also houses Martin’s other company, Just Chicken, which has another location in East Market. Planning the pit:Former Ohio State football players plan Pit BBQ Grille in Linden For Chekwa and Browning, family has come first in the six years since the Pit was founded. Chekwa is a father of two, ages 6 and 2, with a third due in August, while Browning has a 5-year-old daughter, a year-old son and a baby on the way in September. When not on daddy duty, the two also host a podcast, “Bleav in Buckeyes” on the Bleav Network, which produces both national and regional sports content, including shows featuring current or former players from every professional and major college sports team. “We started about a week before last season’s Michigan game, which as you can imagine was a tough time to start,” said Chekwa. “But we got a lot of good feedback and we plan to do more of that in the future.” Check on Chekwa:Former Buckeye Chimdi Chekwa says he hasn’t changed much since his time at OSU “Bleav in Buckeyes” can be heard on Apple and Google podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Amazon Music, among others. Some episodes are also available on YouTube. Chekwa is also involved in the NIL (name, image, and likeness) venture KloutMachine, which determines the marketability of athletes and matches them with brands and companies to ensure both get the highest return on their investment. [email protected]

