Sports
Nick Kyrgios ready for ATP Tour comeback in Stuttgart | ATP tour
It’s been a long seven months, but Nick Kyrgios is ready and eager to get back on the ATP Tour.
The Australian will join the BOSS OPEN in Stuttgart next week as the eighth seed, where he will play his first singles match since last October in Tokyo. The 28-year-old played doubles alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals but has not competed this season after undergoing surgery in January to repair a small tear in his left lateral meniscus.
“I wouldn’t say it was a major operation, but I had quite a major operation on my knee,” Kyrgios said in Stuttgart on Saturday, where he is a two-time semi-finalist. “It took me about five months to be able to play, move and [ready to play] against these players.
“It was hard, but sometimes it was great just to be home with my family. Tennis is a sport where you travel so much of the year and being home was important to me. But see everyone [else] playing was sometimes not easy. I’m just super excited that my knee is a little bit better and I can play now.
You May Also Like: Can Nick Kyrgios Become Ben Stiller’s Tennis Coach?
Kyrgios had the best season of his career in 2022 as he posted a 37-10 record, including 12 Tour-leading wins on grass. The world number 28, who reached his first major final at Wimbledon last year, is hoping to pick up where he left off on the surface as he prepares for a first round match against Wu Yibing in Stuttgart.
“The grass season is always the most beautiful part of the year for me,” said Kyrgios on Saturday. “This year has been really tough for me, obviously recovering from knee surgery. I’m coming back to a tournament [where] I’ve done really well in the past, I’ve played great games. The crowd is always very supportive and the atmosphere is really good.
“I’m super excited to be here again and to get out there and play the sport I’ve worked so hard to get back to.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/kyrgios-stuttgart-2023-comeback-after-surgery
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans cited for disturbing the peace at Denver airport, authorities say
- Nick Kyrgios ready for ATP Tour comeback in Stuttgart | ATP tour
- Net-a-Porters Libby Page on Style and Fashion Basics
- Many Say The Bear Is Over, But A New Bull Market Is More A Process Than Just A Moment
- Apple Vision Pro: Can it really counter the tendencies of augmented reality failure?
- Flexible Work Internship Agency – GOV.UK
- Check out Apple’s new $3,499 mixed reality headset
- How harmful can ultra-processed foods be for us? – BBC News
- Louisiana health officials warn mpox could spread again, offer vaccine at pride event
- Early morning earthquake shakes Gauteng
- Imran responsible for his downfall, says Bilawal Bhutto
- China has been spying on US from Cuba for years, Biden administration official says