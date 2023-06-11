Nick Kyrgios ready for ATP Tour comeback in Stuttgart | ATP tour

It’s been a long seven months, but Nick Kyrgios is ready and eager to get back on the ATP Tour.

The Australian will join the BOSS OPEN in Stuttgart next week as the eighth seed, where he will play his first singles match since last October in Tokyo. The 28-year-old played doubles alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals but has not competed this season after undergoing surgery in January to repair a small tear in his left lateral meniscus.

“I wouldn’t say it was a major operation, but I had quite a major operation on my knee,” Kyrgios said in Stuttgart on Saturday, where he is a two-time semi-finalist. “It took me about five months to be able to play, move and [ready to play] against these players.

“It was hard, but sometimes it was great just to be home with my family. Tennis is a sport where you travel so much of the year and being home was important to me. But see everyone [else] playing was sometimes not easy. I’m just super excited that my knee is a little bit better and I can play now.

Kyrgios had the best season of his career in 2022 as he posted a 37-10 record, including 12 Tour-leading wins on grass. The world number 28, who reached his first major final at Wimbledon last year, is hoping to pick up where he left off on the surface as he prepares for a first round match against Wu Yibing in Stuttgart.

“The grass season is always the most beautiful part of the year for me,” said Kyrgios on Saturday. “This year has been really tough for me, obviously recovering from knee surgery. I’m coming back to a tournament [where] I’ve done really well in the past, I’ve played great games. The crowd is always very supportive and the atmosphere is really good.

“I’m super excited to be here again and to get out there and play the sport I’ve worked so hard to get back to.”