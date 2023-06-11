Sports
2023 Stanley Cup Final: Panthers vs. Golden Knights odds, NHL picks, Game 4 hockey model predictions
In a pivotal game in the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals, the Vegas Golden Knights travel Saturday night to take on the Florida Panthers. The Golden Knights have a chance to secure a commanding 3-1 series lead before returning to Vegas. The Panthers pulled off a 3-2 victory over the Knights in overtime in Game 3. Florida has won seven overtime games during the 2023 NHL playoffs.
The opening game at the FLA Live Arena is scheduled for 8pm ET. Vegas is the -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Golden Knights vs. Panthers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before you play Panthers vs. golden knights choose, be sure to check out the NHL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine projection model.
This model simulates each NHL game 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as current form, individual matchups, injuries, and short- and long-term trends in making NHL picks. The model looks for the best values on the money line, puck line and total.
Now the model has set its sights Golden Knights vs. Panthers and just stuck to his choices and predictions from the Stanley Cup final. You can visit SportsLine now to see model choices. Here are Caesars Sportsbook’s NHL odds and trends for Panthers vs. Golden Knights:
- Moneyline Golden Knights vs. Panthers: Florida +100, Vegas -120
- Golden Knight vs. Panthers over/under: 5.5 goals
- Golden Knight vs. Panthers puck line: Vegas +1.5 (-285)
- FLA: The Panthers are 8-1 in their last nine games and play on one day of rest
- VGK: The Golden Knights are 6-1 in their last seven vs. Eastern Conference
- Choices Golden Knights vs. Panthers: See choices on SportsLine
Recommended game | Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights
Why the Golden Knights can cover
Right wing Mark Stone is a smooth two-way attack for Vegas. Stone excels at creating takeaways thanks to his fast hands and active stick. The 31-year-old is third on the team in points total (19) with eight goals and 11 assists in the playoffs. He scored a goal in two of his last three games, including in his final appearance when he finished with one goal and one assist.
Center Chandler Stephenson has the most influence on the game as a facilitator. Stephenson has great speed and quickness to create space for his teammates. The 29-year-old can also finish plays around the goal and is tied for fourth in the squad in points (17) this postseason with eight goals and nine assists. In Game 3, Stephenson recorded two assists.See which team to choose here.
Why the Panthers can cover
Center Sam Bennett can line up in multiple spots on the ice due to his versatility. Bennett plays with great energy in both attack and defence, as the 26-year-old striker can fend for himself while boasting good eyesight. Bennett has a total of 13 points along with four goals and nine assists in the postseason. In Game 3, he posted two hits, an assist, and three shots on target.
Center Aleksander Barkov is the complete package for the Panthers. Barkov is tall (six feet, 215 pounds) and moves well on the ice. The 27-year-old forward generates a lot of speed with his shots on target and has amassed a total of 14 points in the postseason with four goals and 10 assists. On May 24 against the Carolina Hurricanes, Barkov finished with two assists.See which team to choose here.
How to watch Golden Knights vs. Panthers picks
SportsLine’s model leans forward on the goal total, as the simulations have the teams combine for 6.5 goals. It also says that one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model’s Game 4 picks at SportsLine.
So who wins Panthers vs. Golden Knights in Game 4 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, and which side of the moneyline has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Golden Knights vs. Panthers money line you have to jump, all from the advanced model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 timesAnd invent.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nhl/news/2023-stanley-cup-final-panthers-vs-golden-knights-odds-nhl-picks-game-4-predictions-from-hockey-model/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Juilliard fires professor after independent investigation finds credible evidence of misconduct
- 2023 Stanley Cup Final: Panthers vs. Golden Knights odds, NHL picks, Game 4 hockey model predictions
- Joan Collins, 90, looks glamorous in a white dress with a stylish cape as she attends the Kite Festival
- Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive is underway, Zelenskyy saysExBulletin
- Ozempic side effects may lead to hospitalization, long-term effects still unknown, doctors warn
- Imran upset over losing army support: Bilawal
- The 10 richest ministers in Jokowi’s advanced Indonesian cabinet
- Wangki Radio director Ian James’ journey from Hollywood to the Kimberley outback
- Teasers AI dating app turns you into a chatbot
- NEWS – Property owners still upset after second international bridge meeting
- Osteoporosis Lifestyle changes to improve bone health
- Donald Trump’s six reasons to be optimistic about the indictment case