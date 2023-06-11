Inspiring teen who underwent life-saving transplant won three sacks of medals at international games





Kristof Polgar, 15, is back from Perth to compete in the Transplant Games where he won a wealth of medals Kristof Polgar, from Kingswinford, excels at tennis, badminton, squash and table tennis, but he also regularly pounds the streets on 3K runs and plays for Kewford Eagles during Sunday football. The 15-year-old student from Summerhill School will compete in the British Transplant Games at Warwick University from July 27-30 after winning four gold medals at the World Transplant Games in Western Australia in April. Kristof underwent a liver transplant at Birmingham Children’s Hospital’s world-renowned specialist ward after being diagnosed with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), a condition that causes progressive liver disease, usually leading to liver failure. The Warwick event will see him compete in table tennis, tennis and badminton, dropping the squash element but replacing it with a 5k run. Kristof Polgar, then 4 years old, took part in a race in 2012 Kristof and Doroti with the Olympic torch in 2012 Kristof only started playing squash last year and plays at Stourbridge Lawn Tennis Club. For table tennis, he trains under renowned coach Helen Lower, a former England international, and plays high-level tennis at Tipton Academy. He was also a torchbearer for the Birmingham, Commonwealth Games last year. But the youngster, who admits he lives, eats and breathes sport, said camaraderie and team spirit in the world and British events are just as important as the medals and he hopes for more of the same next month. He said: I have been given a great life by my donor and I strive to make the best of it and do sports for as long as possible. “It’s great to compete and win at a high level, but the British Transplant Games is more about being inclusive and giving everyone who qualifies the chance to compete. Kristof left with his sister Doroti Polgar, mum Erika, and dad, Csaba, in Perth Kristof’s mother, Erika, said the family is still in regular contact with Angie Land, Justin’s mother, Kristof’s donor. She said: We are eternally grateful to them, as well as everyone at Birmingham Children’s Hospital who continues to care for Kristof and will do so when he is an adult. The work they do is great. The school has also supported him in this way. “It’s incredible, he’s been given so many opportunities to compete at a high level in all the sports he plays, and his dedication and determination to repay the gift of life he’s been given shines through.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.expressandstar.com/news/local-hubs/dudley/kingswinford/2023/06/11/inspirational-teen-who-had-life-saving-transplant-aged-three-bags-medals-at-international-games/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos