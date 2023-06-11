Cheating, cheating, cheating: The cricket world is divided after Aussies Cameron Green’s stunning catch at The Oval

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has made another incredible catch, but it has divided the cricketing world and led to ugly scenes at The Oval.

As India plots a third final-day miracle against Australia in 18 months, everyone is talking about the Green catch and whether the ball was caught properly.

India is chasing a total of 444 to win the World Test Championship and will resume 3-164 on the final day. Virat Kohli (44) and Ajinkya Rahane (20) are in the fold and need 280 more to take an improbable win at The Oval.

If it happens, it would be the highest ever fourth-inning goal chased in Test history, eclipsing the West Indies 418 against Australia in 2003.

But the task at hand has been made more difficult by the loss of star opener Shubman Gill for 18.

Cameron Green took another stunner, but not everyone was sure he didn’t hit the ground. Credit: Seven

Gill was called out after the Australian all-rounder dove left to take a chance Scott Boland had created early in the Indian innings.

It was a tearing catch, but it was unclear if the ball hit the ground.

Numerous replays of the fly ball were shown and finally third umpire Richard Kettleborough made the call.

That led to a chorus of boos and chants of cheat, cheat, cheat from the pro-India crowd.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma unsuccessfully debated the call with the umpires.

Looking not only at the Greens’ immediate reaction, but also at the fielders around him, there was no doubt that the fingers were on the ball, said Channel 7 commentator James Brayshaw.

Australian cricketing legend Ricky Ponting agreed.

I think the right decision was probably made, Ponting said.

At the end of the game, Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey said: I thought he caught it fair and square. It looked good where I was and he was very happy with it, so I think the right decision was made.

But many fans disagreed and so did Gill.

Gill stirred up emotions by taking to Twitter to post a screenshot of the capture with a face-palm emoji.

He also had support.

Cricden commentator Farid Khan thought Gill had a reason to feel passed over.

But he also believed the public was wrong in calling Green an impostor.

Why is the Indian public calling cheater, cheater to Cam Green? What did he do? It is the decision of the referees, Khan said.

Shubman Gills Instagram story and tweet… This is getting spicy now, a player tweets about being fired and raises eyebrows just as the day ends.

The Indian fans kept coming for Green when he came to bowl.

He doesn’t deserve it, Khan said, but also had a warning for the Aussie.

Cam Green, please don’t use social media for a week or so, he said.

In the first innings, Green’s catching ability was praised as he held a screamer to clear Ajinkya Rahane for 89 with a try that had to be seen to be believed.

After playing the second innings, Green said: At the time I definitely thought I had caught it. I guess in the heat of the moment I thought it was clean.

It was left to the third referee, who agreed.

Obviously the Indian crowd is so passionate and obviously one of the favorite guys Shubman Gill got out and I think they were all looking forward to that so it is what it is and we’re moving on.

