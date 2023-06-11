Sports
Cheating, cheating, cheating: The cricket world is divided after Aussies Cameron Green’s stunning catch at The Oval
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has made another incredible catch, but it has divided the cricketing world and led to ugly scenes at The Oval.
As India plots a third final-day miracle against Australia in 18 months, everyone is talking about the Green catch and whether the ball was caught properly.
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Cameron Green’s stunning catch has the cricketing world talking.
Watch, stream and keep up with Australia’s Home of Cricket 7plus >>
India is chasing a total of 444 to win the World Test Championship and will resume 3-164 on the final day. Virat Kohli (44) and Ajinkya Rahane (20) are in the fold and need 280 more to take an improbable win at The Oval.
If it happens, it would be the highest ever fourth-inning goal chased in Test history, eclipsing the West Indies 418 against Australia in 2003.
But the task at hand has been made more difficult by the loss of star opener Shubman Gill for 18.
Gill was called out after the Australian all-rounder dove left to take a chance Scott Boland had created early in the Indian innings.
It was a tearing catch, but it was unclear if the ball hit the ground.
Numerous replays of the fly ball were shown and finally third umpire Richard Kettleborough made the call.
That led to a chorus of boos and chants of cheat, cheat, cheat from the pro-India crowd.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma unsuccessfully debated the call with the umpires.
Looking not only at the Greens’ immediate reaction, but also at the fielders around him, there was no doubt that the fingers were on the ball, said Channel 7 commentator James Brayshaw.
Australian cricketing legend Ricky Ponting agreed.
I think the right decision was probably made, Ponting said.
At the end of the game, Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey said: I thought he caught it fair and square. It looked good where I was and he was very happy with it, so I think the right decision was made.
But many fans disagreed and so did Gill.
Gill stirred up emotions by taking to Twitter to post a screenshot of the capture with a face-palm emoji.
He also had support.
Cricden commentator Farid Khan thought Gill had a reason to feel passed over.
But he also believed the public was wrong in calling Green an impostor.
Why is the Indian public calling cheater, cheater to Cam Green? What did he do? It is the decision of the referees, Khan said.
Shubman Gills Instagram story and tweet… This is getting spicy now, a player tweets about being fired and raises eyebrows just as the day ends.
The Indian fans kept coming for Green when he came to bowl.
He doesn’t deserve it, Khan said, but also had a warning for the Aussie.
Cam Green, please don’t use social media for a week or so, he said.
In the first innings, Green’s catching ability was praised as he held a screamer to clear Ajinkya Rahane for 89 with a try that had to be seen to be believed.
After playing the second innings, Green said: At the time I definitely thought I had caught it. I guess in the heat of the moment I thought it was clean.
It was left to the third referee, who agreed.
Obviously the Indian crowd is so passionate and obviously one of the favorite guys Shubman Gill got out and I think they were all looking forward to that so it is what it is and we’re moving on.
– With AAP
|
Sources
2/ https://7news.com.au/sport/cricket/cheat-cheat-cheat-cricket-world-divided-after-aussies-cameron-greens-stunning-catch-at-the-oval-c-10942286
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Aretha Franklin’s music ‘saved’ actor Jada Alberts, leading to ‘love letter’ musical showcase
- Cheating, cheating, cheating: The cricket world is divided after Aussies Cameron Green’s stunning catch at The Oval
- “Dress as you want, but with pleasure”
- Has the debt ceiling agreement been reached? Here’s the next step for bond ETF investors
- Call of Duty Season 4 trailer hints at possible collaboration with The Boys
- Parolin on #NotAlone: The world needs hope and brotherhood
- Pence reacts to the DOJ investigation into classified documents aimed at Trump
- How could the quantum technology race change our future? – BBC Newsnight
- Making up for the lack of Henrietta | TPR
- SMOKING CORNER: THE RISE AND FALL OF IMRAN KHAN – Newspaper
- Mike Pence asks Donald Trump’s rivals to choose the Constitution or the ex-president
- The Japanese ambassador enjoys a vada pav in Pune with his wife. PM Modi responds | Latest India News