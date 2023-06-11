Sports
Kathryn Wilson wins singles, Jasper doubles
INDIANAPOLIS – When Kathryn Wilson won a singles state championship, all she had to do was hit a serve. A grueling high-level tennis match on Saturday was finally drawing to a close. Wilson, from Columbus North, hit a serve near the left corner of a service box. South Bend St. Josephs Molly Bellia reached to her right and shot a backhand over the net.
But the ball went past Wilson and out. She clenched her right fist as she fell into a squat. The crowd roared behind her. On a hot day in June, Wilson captured a state title.
After the awards ceremony, Wilson had enough energy to trot through a human tunnel, with people raising their arms to create a path.
I wasn’t that tired, Wilson said after the game. My feet just really hurt.
The matchup had the hallmarks of a classic. Bellia already had a state singles title under her belt when she won it in 2021. Entering Saturday’s championship game, Wilson and Bellia were both undefeated this season. Bellia at 21-0. Wilson 29-0.
Wilson raced through the first set, winning the first four games and going on to win 6-2. However, Bellia showed resilience. The second set was tied at 4-4 before Bellia won two games in a row to take the second set.
We got away from us as an aggressor, said Columbus North coach Kendal Hammel. Molly was just starting to hit groundstrokes and (Wilson) was hot on her heels.
The momentum seemed to be decisively in Bellia’s favor after she came out to win the first two games of the third set. A match that was comfortably in Wilson’s hands now seemed to be slipping away. But Wilson didn’t budge.
I think I’ve always told myself never to give up no matter what, Wilson said. And I live by that. Whatever happens, I will not give up. And I didn’t and kept fighting. And here we are.
This has a deeper context, from earlier in her tennis career. Earlier in her high school career, Wilson struggled with confidence and self-confidence.
I had a short period where I really struggled with, for example, being positive and wanting to keep playing, Wilson said. I was in a bit of a slump and I didn’t really believe in myself. But I just kept fighting and kept going.”
How did she get through that?
Just keep working, Wilson said. Went on every day. Never gave up and just worked as hard as I could.
She didn’t give up then. Neither did she on Saturday. Trailing 2-0 in the third set, Wilson won five games in a row. Even then, Bellia showed struggle, winning two in a row and cutting Wilson’s lead to just 5-4. But in the end, Wilson closed it out and won 6-4. The final: 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 for a Wilson win.
The result can be partly attributed to Wilson’s preparation. Recently, she trained twice a day for about 90 minutes in the morning and about 90 minutes in the afternoon, simulating a tournament schedule. This week, she also hit it off with her sister, Ashlie, who plays tennis for Purdue.
She’s the hardest worker I know and it’s clearly paid off for her to play tennis at Purdue, Wilson said of Ashlie. So I just always tried to follow in her footsteps and be as good as she is and hopefully make the same.
For Wilson, it reached its peak on Saturday, a perfect season that came to a thrilling end.
It’s crazy, Wilson said. It’s actually crazy. I never really imagined what it would be like. So it’s like, I don’t even know. I have no words. I’m just so happy.
The ER can wait, there is a state championship to be won
Shortly after the state doubles championship is over, Jasper coach Scott Yarbrough explains how half of the winning duo is already gone.
Allison Schnarr? She’s still here.
Brailyn Whaley? She is not.
Brailyn, says Yarbrough after the game, is fighting a little heat and dehydration.
What happened wasn’t much of a surprise. Mind you, they already played a three-set match earlier on Saturday. The final of that game was 6-3, 5-7, 6-0. And now it is not exactly scalding hot, but still quite warm. During the championship game, Whaley delivers a message.
She says, “Coach, I’m going to the ER when this is over,” Yarbrough recalls. …She’s going, I know she’s coming. We are going to play through it, win or lose.
This match, like the nearby singles, was a three-set classic. Jasper wins the first set 6-3. But North Centrals Rachel Grissom and Caroline Robinson had other ideas than two losses in straight sets. North Central dominates the second set 6-1. All tied to one. We go to a third set.
North Central go through and win games one, two and three of the third set. Jasper gets one back. North Central tackles another to lead 4-1. North Central is just two games away from a state title. And then Jasper takes five games in a row to win, 6-4. The final is 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 for Jasper to win.
Were that big boxer just hitting the big punch, Yarbrough said. We’d shoot the 3 all day and we’d hit the big time and come out smelling like roses or we’d look bad. Well, the second set we looked bad. We looked bad at the start of the third set. We regained our composure long enough to get back in.
After the point that gave the win, Schnarr and Whaley embrace. During the award ceremony, they hug each other again. It was a riveting display of tennis, both in doubles and singles. And soon after, someone calls Yarbrough to get a picture of the state doubles team championship.
Okay, explain to him what’s going on, says Yarbrough. Explain to him.
Whaley may be struggling with the heat, but she’s a state champion.
