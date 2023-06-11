Former Red Wings goalie Hasek gets offers to house memorabilia





It wasn’t long before suitors lined up for a chance to showcase the Hall of Fame career memories of the former Detroit Red Wings goaltender Dominik Hasek. Last week, photos of a tearful Hasek removing his artifacts from the closed Czech Hockey Hall of Fame went viral. Just to be clear maybe for someone abroad…

Legendary goalkeeper Dominik Hasek @hasek_dominik just picked up his artifacts from the Czech Hockey Hall of Fame in Prague.

Due to economic problems, the Hall of Fame is now closing. And (hopefully) be extended elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/Fll66rNjIU — Zdenek Janda (@zdenek_janda) May 31, 2023 “I have to say I didn’t expect the reaction it would cause at all,” Hasek said. “I was suprised.” Toronto’s Hockey Hall of Fame quickly connected with the Czech goalkeeping legend and housed his suddenly homeless keepsakes. “They wrote to me that they are very interested in the things and will immediately fly to get them at any time,” Hasek told isport.blesk.cz. The Buffalo Sabers also submitted a request to display some of Hasek’s artifacts. Among the items Hasek removed from the closed Czech Hall were some of the Vezina, Hart, and Lester Pearson trophies he won while puckstopping for the Sabres. Hasek Not sure what to do At this early moment, Hasek wants to take some time to process all the possibilities before passing judgement. “It’s fresh so far,” Hasek said. “I have to absorb everything.” Meanwhile, Alois Hadamczik, president of the Czech Ice Hockey Federation, goes on the offensive. Since the photos of Czech hockey icon Hasek putting his equipment in shopping carts, they have been hit on social media. “Grief from your point of view, salvation from ours,” Hadamczik said. “We are going to save 15 million a year, which will go back to the development of hockey. The current cost is 18.5 million and the daily attendance is 20 people. We cannot afford such costs. “We will open the modernized Hall of Fame in the center of Prague in March for the (IIHF World Championship).”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://detroithockeynow.com/2023/06/10/former-red-wings-goalie-hasek-getting-offers-to-house-memorabilia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos